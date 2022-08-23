City's Gibbs delighted with first team journey so far

Interview

Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs has spoken about his time with the Canaries' first-team so far, praising his teammates after a rapid rise to the starting line-up.

Gibbs joined City's under-23s last summer in a six-figure deal from local rivals Ipswich Town, but he's already started consecutive Championship games for Dean Smith's side.

The 19-year-old is pleased with his ascent, but admitted to being as shocked as fans by its pace, saying: "I didn't expect it to be this quick. I thought I'd come here and settle in for a season and then really try and kick on, but I hit the ground running.

"I got quite fortunate that it was a small squad, and I think the change in manager (Smith replaced Daniel Farke four months after Gibbs' signing) definitely helped, because then everyone was fresh.

"The manager came in and didn't really know other people, so I went from being the new one to everyone being new. I thought: 'This is my opportunity to really impress,' and I kicked on from there really."

As well as admitting the impact Smith's arrival had, Gibbs told Norwich's official YouTube channel that their relegation worked in his favour. "To play in the Premier League is obviously a massive step compared to the Championship, but (the second tier) is equally as tough a league," he said.

"You've got loads of games, you're playing all the time, Tuesdays, Saturdays. So I think having a lot of games has helped me to be in and around it. Having a good pre-season definitely helped.

"The senior lads have been great. The skipper (Grant Hanley), Gibbo (Ben Gibson) - they're really good at bringing you in and teaching you the basics, the dos, the don'ts, and just getting you in and around it.

"I feel like I haven't done much wrong yet, so I'm still yet to see that side of them (pulling him into line). But I'm sure they'll be telling me if I'm not doing something right. They know when to praise you and went to tell you 'look, you need to step your game up'."

Gibbs may be rested for the Canaries' Carabao Cup meeting with Bournemouth tonight, but will hope to start once again for their trip to Sunderland this weekend, where they'll kick-off at 12:30 in front of the Sky Sports cameras.