CANARIES 0 HATTERS 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Kenny McLean was sent off as Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town in the Championship. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ex-Canary Carlton Morris scored the only goal as 10-man Norwich City were beaten by Luton Town at Carrow Road, extending their losing run to three games.

Josh Sargent had the best chance of the first half, forcing Ethan Horvath into a fine save after Luton had failed to take advantage of their counter-attacking danger.

The Hatters emerged from the break the better side, however, with Morris' 62nd minute strike compounded by a red card for Kenny McLean when the Scot appeared to connect with Tom Lockyer's face as they tussled at a corner.

The defeat leaves Dean Smith's side fifth in the Championship, with second-placed Burnley a point ahead and with a game to play tomorrow (Wednesday).

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's starting team to face Luton Town in the Championship. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

1. Krul (GK)

8. Hayden (on for Sara, 88)

14. Cantwell (on for Sargent, 45)

25. Hernandez (on for Sinani, 68)

26. Nunez (on for Ramsey, 68)

30. Giannoulis (on for Gibbs, 68)

45. Tomkinson

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Cantwell (73)

Sent off: McLean (66)

LUTON TOWN (4-4-2):

Luton Town's starting team to face Norwich City in the Championship. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

21. Isted (GK)

5. Bradley (on for Onyedinma, 64)

8. Beryy

11. Adebayo (on for Morris, 73)

12. Lansbury

30. Freeman (on for Doughty, 73)

35. Jerome (on for Cornick, 64)

Manager: Nathan Jones

Bookings: Potts (71), Adebayo (79)

KEY MOMENTS

8 - Onyedinma finds space on the edge of the Norwich area and shoots, but drags his effort well wide.

14 - Morris gets to the byline and flashes across goal, but Cornick can't get there.

21 - Sara unleashes an angled strike from the corner of the Luton box, but it flies just over the near post.

26 - Sargent fires a snap half-volley goalward with his left foot and Horvath gets down well to beat it away.

32 - Gibbs has a pot shot from range but it clears the crossbar by a distance.

43 - Pukki tears towards the Luton goal and cuts back onto his right, but blazes well over from inside the box.

45+1 - Cornick charges towards the City goal but is held up by Hanley before his low centre is cleared by Gibson.

Half time - Norwich City 0-0 Luton Town

46 - Sara's cross is headed as far as Sinani, who smashes over from 15 yards.

51 - Cantwell spins and looks for the far corner from the corner of the Luton box, but he gets no curl on the ball and it misses by some margin.

53 - Cantwell goes down holding his face after a collision with Cornick, with the referee giving only a free-kick.

56 - Ramsey combines well with Sara to work space on the edge of the area, before his shot dips just over.

62 - GOAL LUTON (Morris): Gibson fails to clear and Campbell chips forward for Morris to seize upon. He drives towards goal and cuts inside Hanley before rolling into the far corner.

65 - Sara has time on the edge of the box and forces Horvath into a stretching save with a shot from distance.

66 - RED CARD NORWICH (McLean): McLean swings his arm as Lockyer holds him from a corner. The Scot appears to make contact with the Luton defender's face with his hand and is sent off.

80 - Pukki does well to find space in the Luton box and should score, but curls comfortably wide.

81 - Freeman has a chance on the volley, but scuffs it into the ground and wide.

Full time - Norwich City 0-1 Luton Town

PLAYER RATINGS





Gunn 5, Aarons 4, Hanley 4, Gibson 4, McLean 3, Gibbs 5, Sara 6, Ramsey 6, Sinani 4, Sargent 5, Pukki 4. Subs: Cantwell 4, Hernandez 4, Nunez 4, Giannoulis 5, Hayden 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 66pc-34pc

Shots: 14-6

On Target: 1-2

Corners: 4-1

Fouls: 9-12

Added-on time: 2 mins/8 mins

REFEREE: Oliver Langford