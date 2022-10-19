Interview
'They had my back in my darkest time' - Morris on why he didn't celebrate against Canaries
Former Norwich City striker Carlton Morris has revealed why he didn't celebrate scoring against the Canaries for current side Luton Town in the Hatters' 1-0 win at Carrow Road.
Morris spent 15 years with the Canaries after joining the academy aged 11, but only made one senior appearance amongst a swathe of loans with the likes of Oxford, Rotherham and MK Dons.
In 2021 he made a permanent move to Barnsley, before moving to Luton last summer. He's been a success so far in Bedfordshire, with yesterday's goal his seventh of the campaign.
He didn't celebrate it, however, remaining collected after cutting inside Grant Hanley to curl home. The 26-year-old explained that this was because of the relationships he built while recovering from a year-long absence with a knee injury, which he sustained on loan at Shrewsbury.
"I spent a whole year doing rehab here (at Norwich), so I've got a close relationship with a lot of the lads here," he said. "It was good to see them tonight but once you cross that white line there's no friends, it's business time.
"I've got a lot of respect for this club. In my darkest time as a footballer when I did my ACL rehab they had my back and that is not something you forget."
Morris nearly scored from a similar scenario when Luton beat QPR last weekend, but he was pleased his manoeuvre came off on this occasion. "It's something I try," he continued. "I did it on the weekend against QPR and the defender fell over, but he blocked it when he was falling down on the floor.
"So I was watching those clips the other day and I thought there was other ways I could have gone about that. If I’ve done him, he's gone on the floor, chop back in and go on the left foot.
"But tonight, thankfully it opened up a gap for me to hit the target."