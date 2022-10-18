Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Smith needs to go' - City fans react to Luton defeat

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 11:06 PM October 18, 2022
The Norwich fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Chest

Norwich City fans booed the Canaries off after a 1-0 Championship defeat to Luton Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ten-man Norwich City dropped to fifth in the Championship table with a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at Carrow Road, Kenny McLean's 66th-minute red card compounding the Canaries' issues.

City fans booed their team off the pitch after ex-Canary Carlton Morris' goal was the difference on the night.

Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent tested Ethan Horvath in the Hatters goal from distance, but Dean Smith's side failed to create any real chances and sloppily conceded to make it one win in six.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.

















