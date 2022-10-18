'Smith needs to go' - City fans react to Luton defeat

Ten-man Norwich City dropped to fifth in the Championship table with a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at Carrow Road, Kenny McLean's 66th-minute red card compounding the Canaries' issues.

City fans booed their team off the pitch after ex-Canary Carlton Morris' goal was the difference on the night.

Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent tested Ethan Horvath in the Hatters goal from distance, but Dean Smith's side failed to create any real chances and sloppily conceded to make it one win in six.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.

I've been to a lot of games over the years but tonight was a low. The boo's at the end were well deserved. I'm sorry but Dean needs to go, I'm just not convinced.

I may be wrong and if I am then I'll admit it but recently it's been dire. #ncfc — Jason Cooper 🔰🔰 (@ncfcchef_cooper) October 18, 2022

It looks as if Smith’s time is rapidly running out at #NCFC



Has been at the helm for nearly a year & despite a promising run, following a slow start (after relegation) he can’t stop the rot.



Saturday is such a massive game, must win if we harbour any automatic promotion hopes — Thom Belk (@thombelk) October 18, 2022

The "we're 1 point off top" brigade have become the "we're 3 points off top" brigade within 90 minutes against an average Luton team #ncfc — Adam Bowen Cory (@AdamBowenCory) October 18, 2022

No style No identity I hope Mr Webber Mr Smith & Mr Shakespeare that you’re suitable embarrassed by that #NCFC — Chronicles of Nigel (@NJTjust) October 18, 2022

Have to say think the issues is much further then DS think a certain SW is apart of it #NCFC — Thomas (@tommykerrison) October 18, 2022

I would love to know how many Norwich fans (like me) just don't care that much now.



The football is poor to watch even when we're winning, and we seem to lack a spirit and energy.



I dont think this is just down to Dean Smith.



Im bored of watching Norwich, and thats sad.#ncfc — All About Opinions (@OpinionFest1) October 18, 2022

"We're playing no different to how we were when we won 6 on the spin". This is exactly the problem. #NCFC — Matt Juler (@MattJuler) October 18, 2022

I've tried to stay patient with Smith but I am getting fed up now of this 4-3-3 system and playing players out of position. Also though this sqaud isn't as good as people really think it is, we don't have any pace, not much creativity and we are easy to play against #ncfc — callum thomson (@cthomson16) October 18, 2022

This is up there as one of the most negative nights on #ncfc Twitter since that Swansea (A) defeat a couple of seasons back. I can’t say I’m surprised either. — Callum (@postedbycallum) October 18, 2022

Has there ever been a time when a new manager took over and the most reliable players playing under them have regressed so far back? #ncfc — Irish Canaries (@IrishCanaries) October 18, 2022

Let's be clear about one thing, #NCFC are going absolutely nowhere with Dean Smith at the helm.



This season is far from over, but change is needed - and it's needed now. — Edward Seaman (@EdwardSeaman94) October 18, 2022

This reeks of the 16/17 season 🪠#ncfc — Mashy (@chinesejamie) October 18, 2022

I honestly can't stand Sargent playing out wide, the guy is our top scorer and we are playing him out of position so frustrating #ncfc — callum thomson (@cthomson16) October 18, 2022

#NCFC have plenty of time to replace our manager and get automatic promotion. Mainly because right now no other team are performing the ‘Norwich’ role of being dominant dead certs for promotion. — DavidPhillipsRightFoot (@PhillipsVolley) October 18, 2022

So much wrong with this club atm. From on the field to off the field, it’s a bit of a mess #ncfc — Phil Plume (@philipplume) October 18, 2022

I’ve been patient, but change is needed. The place is flat, the players are underperforming, performances have generally been average at best and the manager can’t settle on a system that gets the best out of any of the players in the squad. #ncfc — Rhys Lloyd (@RLloyd21) October 18, 2022