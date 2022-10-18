Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Sara, Gibson start; late change with Dowell replaced



Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:59 PM October 18, 2022
Updated: 7:29 PM October 18, 2022
Gabriel Sara of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford Picture

Gabriel Sara starts for Norwich City against Luton Town in their Championship match this evening. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

Gabriel Sara makes his second start for Norwich City in this evening's Championship meeting with Luton Town, while Ben Gibson replaces the injured Andrew Omobamidele (ankle) in defence.

Sara replaces Sam Byram, who is absent from the matchday squad, in Dean Smith's line-up, with Kenny McLean set to start at left-back for the Hatters' visit. Aaron Ramsey also returns to the Norwich XI, replacing Marcelino Nunez in midfield.

A late change sees Danel Sinani start after Kieran Dowell pulled out of the Canaries' warm-up with chest issues. Sinani is replaced on the bench by young centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson.

Summer signing Isaac Hayden features on the Canaries' bench, after Smith admitted following his City debut that the midfielder is not yet ready to start.

He's joined in the matchday squad by Dimitris Giannoulis, who makes his return from injury after a spell on the sidelines with an ankle ligament problem sustained against Wigan Athletic in August.

Long-term absentees Jacob Sorensen, Adam Idah and Jonathan Rowe remain unavailable, although the latter is in advanced stages of his rehab from a stress fracture to the shin.

Former Canary Carlton Morris starts for Luton as they make three changes, with fellow ex-Norwich men Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury on Nathan Jones' bench.

– Watch our reporters’ live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.

– Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from Carrow Road, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, McLean; Gibbs, Ramsey, Sara; Sinani, Sargent, Pukki. Substitutes: Krul (GK), Hayden, Cantwell, Hernandez, Nunez, Giannoulis, Tomkinson.

Luton Town (3-4-1-2): Horvath; Bree, Lockyer, Potts, Bell; Onyedinma, Doughty, Clark, Cornick; Morris, Campbell. Subtitutes: Isted (GK), Bradley, Berry, Adebayo, Lansbury, Freeman, Jerome.

Referee: Oliver Langford




