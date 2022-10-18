STARTING XIs: Sara, Gibson start; late change with Dowell replaced

Starting XIs

Gabriel Sara starts for Norwich City against Luton Town in their Championship match this evening. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Ltd

Gabriel Sara makes his second start for Norwich City in this evening's Championship meeting with Luton Town, while Ben Gibson replaces the injured Andrew Omobamidele (ankle) in defence.

Sara replaces Sam Byram, who is absent from the matchday squad, in Dean Smith's line-up, with Kenny McLean set to start at left-back for the Hatters' visit. Aaron Ramsey also returns to the Norwich XI, replacing Marcelino Nunez in midfield.

A late change sees Danel Sinani start after Kieran Dowell pulled out of the Canaries' warm-up with chest issues. Sinani is replaced on the bench by young centre-back Jonathan Tomkinson.

Summer signing Isaac Hayden features on the Canaries' bench, after Smith admitted following his City debut that the midfielder is not yet ready to start.

He's joined in the matchday squad by Dimitris Giannoulis, who makes his return from injury after a spell on the sidelines with an ankle ligament problem sustained against Wigan Athletic in August.

Long-term absentees Jacob Sorensen, Adam Idah and Jonathan Rowe remain unavailable, although the latter is in advanced stages of his rehab from a stress fracture to the shin.

Former Canary Carlton Morris starts for Luton as they make three changes, with fellow ex-Norwich men Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury on Nathan Jones' bench.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, McLean; Gibbs, Ramsey, Sara; Sinani, Sargent, Pukki. Substitutes: Krul (GK), Hayden, Cantwell, Hernandez, Nunez, Giannoulis, Tomkinson.

Luton Town (3-4-1-2): Horvath; Bree, Lockyer, Potts, Bell; Onyedinma, Doughty, Clark, Cornick; Morris, Campbell. Subtitutes: Isted (GK), Bradley, Berry, Adebayo, Lansbury, Freeman, Jerome.

Referee: Oliver Langford