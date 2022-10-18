No fear for ex-City striker Jerome or his boss ahead of Canaries clash

Interview

Former Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome returns to Carrow Road to face the Canaries with current side Luton Town in the Championship this evening. - Credit: PA

Neither Luton Town manager Nathan Jones nor his striker Cameron Jerome have any fears as they head to Carrow Road to face Jerome's former side Norwich City.

The Hatters travel to Norfolk on the back of successive victories and a six-game unbeaten run, while their opponents have lost consecutive games, winning just once in five.

Jones hopes to take advantage of the form table, after his last visit to NR1 in 2021 was a chastening 3-0 defeat for the Hatters.

"It's a good opportunity," he told official Luton Town channels. "Norwich will be a real tough game, but we go there with a different mentality.

"We went there when Daniel (Farke) was in charge and we were a bit more passive than I would have liked on the day. That's one thing we won't do this time."

Former Norwich striker Cameron Jerome will be part of Jones' squad for the Championship meeting. The 36-year-old returns alongside fellow ex-Canaries Carlton Morris and Henri Lansbury, and he's assured fans that the Bedfordshire side will be up for the fight.

He said: "You have to be consistent at this level. There are some really good footballing sides, some really good organised sides. I think we fall a little bit in between both.

"We've got that little bit of quality and we've started to evolve a little bit in terms of being able to play football as well as being able to mix it and do what we're strongest at really. That's being aggressive, on the front foot, athletic, defending the box well."

Jerome has often been on the periphery after a career spent largely as the first-choice striker, including when he was City's top scorer eight years ago. There's no ego involved for him at Luton, however.

"It always is (a team effort)," he continued. "That's what we are, that's what we're about. It's well documented that the manager uses the squad and it's a squad game. There's no individuals, there's no standout star here. It's a big team effort week-in, week-out."