Luton chief predicts top three finish for City despite beating Canaries

Interview

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has praised Norwich City, despite his side inflicting the Canaries' third consecutive defeat.

Jones' Hatters defeated Dean Smith's side 1-0 courtesy of Carlton Morris' 62nd-minute strike at Carrow Road, with Kenny McLean sent off for the hosts as he connected with the face of Tom Lockyer.

The home support booed their side off, with doubt building over the potential of the current crop.

The Welshman believes City will be at the right end of the table at the end of the season, however, saying: "If you finish above Norwich you're going up this year, so that’s what you’ve got to try and emulate.

"We've gone above them in the league today (Tuesday) and after 15 games to be above Norwich shows you're in a good place, so I'm really, really happy - really delighted with the win.

"We know we can be better at times, better in possession, we can pick better choices, we can have a little bit more composure, but for effort, desire and defensive responsibility and grind and press, I can't ask for more.

"This is the toughest place in the Championship to come, with the greatest respect to everyone else.

"They're fluent, they've got good players, good individuals, good structure, they can hurt you. But I thought we were excellent, defended the cage fantastically well, pressed at the right time, looked a threat on the counter and scored from a counter."

Defeats by Preston, Watford and the Bedfordshire side have led to questions over City's promotion credentials. Smith maintains that his team have the quality to turn things around despite this, and Jones agrees.

"I’m really, really pleased and to come away to Carrow Road, keep a clean sheet, win the game, it’s utopia for us," he continued. "I thought Tom Lockyer was outstanding as (Teemu) Pukki is as good a striker as there has ever been at Championship level.

"You know you're going to have ride your luck if you come here, but I didn't think we did."