'End of an era' - City fans react to Attanasio's purchase of shares

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:36 AM September 14, 2022
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is in talks to invest in Norwich City.

Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has completed the purchase of a shareholding in Norwich City. - Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today

A group led by American Businessman Mark Attanasio has purchased a minority shareholding in Norwich City Football Club, the Canaries have confirmed.

As well as 16pc from long-standing board member Michael Foulger, the Milwaukee Brewers owner has purchased a number of other shares from smaller stakeholders, and will take a seat on the Norwich board.

Read some of the best reaction to the story first broken by the Pink Un in May below.
















