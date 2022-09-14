Opinion
'End of an era' - City fans react to Attanasio's purchase of shares
Published: 10:36 AM September 14, 2022
- Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today
A group led by American Businessman Mark Attanasio has purchased a minority shareholding in Norwich City Football Club, the Canaries have confirmed.
As well as 16pc from long-standing board member Michael Foulger, the Milwaukee Brewers owner has purchased a number of other shares from smaller stakeholders, and will take a seat on the Norwich board.
Read some of the best reaction to the story first broken by the Pink Un in May below.