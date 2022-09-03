City executive director discusses incoming board member Attanasio

Interview

Milwaukee Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio is talks over making an investment in Norwich City. - Credit: Michael McLoone

Norwich City executive director Zoe Ward has opened up on the impending arrival of Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio as a Canaries board member.

The club will hold an extraordinary general meeting on September 12 to appoint the American, with further proposals meaning he could purchase newly created 'C-preference' shares which can convert to ordinary shares.

The purchase of these 'C-preference' shares would mean a £10million injection into the club, while Attanasio is also set to purchase 15.9pc of the club from Norfolk businessman Michael Foulger, who has been on the board since 1996.

Speaking in the club's pre-Coventry City programme, Ward said: "Mark Attanasio is leading a buy-out of Michael Foulger's shares in the club and will soon be part of the Norwich City family.

"His appointment as a director has come after a long process which gave the club and Mark the time to get to know each other.

"It is clear from our many meetings with him, along with his approach to running his sports team in the US, that we share the same values and ethos.

"Mark, like us, constantly looks at different ways to achieve growth and improve on-field performance. His experience and knowledge will be a big asset to the board in the coming years.

"He has owned the Brewers since 2004 and his passion for sport will bring a different insight and perspective to the club.

"Mark has been the driving force behind their data-orientated approach and our football department is one of the areas who are looking forward to learning from his Major League Baseball model."

News of the prospective shareholding was first broken by the Pink Un in May, when Attanasio and a group of associates attended the 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road.

Included in the group were the 64-year-old's sons and personal friend Richard Ressler, along with Brewers staff including president of baseball operations David Stearns.



