Explained: What City shareholders will vote on this evening

An extraordinary general meeting has been called by Norwich City this evening centring around the prospective involvement of Mark Attanasio in the football club.

The resolutions to be made at the meeting range from matters as simple as whether the American businessman can become a director to the complex introduction of a new type of shares.

That release of 'C-preference' shares is what will be voted on first, with a decision set to be made on whether they can be issued within a 16-week window until 31 December this year.

What's key to note is that these 'C-preference' shares have a nominal aggregate value of £10,000,000, meaning that's how much the club will receive upon the sale of all of them. Each share is worth the same amount.

For example, if one share is bought for £10, 1million will be available to buy at this price. If one share is bought for £1, 10million will be available to buy.

A simple majority is required to pass this motion, meaning majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones effectively have the casting vote.

If the first resolution is voted for, the second will come into play. The second resolution allows for the conversion of these 'C-preference' shares into conventional ordinary shares either after seven years or upon certain trigger events.

Included in these trigger events is the sale or transfer of the majority shares currently held by Smith and Wynn-Jones. These events would trigger an option to redeem the C-preference shares into ordinary share capital, but do not compel the C-preference owner to exercise the redemption.

It's also important to note that the C-preference shares can only be redeemed into a maximum of 10pc of ordinary shares. In order to pass resolution two, a majority of 75pc is required.

Resolution three is a fairly simple one. It proposes that "the draft articles attached to this resolution be adopted as the articles of association of the company, in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the company's existing articles of association".

What this essentially means is that the previous resolutions would be attached to the rules already governing the running of the club. Anyone in favour of the previous resolutions is highly likely to be in favour of the third.

The fourth and final resolution is to appoint Milwaukee Brewers baseball franchise owner Mark Attanasio to the club's board of directors.

While the other resolutions are largely financial, this is an appointment that the club hopes will add sporting expertise. Executive director Zoe Ward used her column in the club’s Coventry City matchday programme to highlight the common ground between both parties in the quest for growth, and the belief in the transformative power of data.

She said: “It is clear from our many meetings with him, along with his approach to running his sports team in the US, that we share the same values and ethos.

“Mark, like us, constantly looks at different ways to achieve growth and improve on-field performance. His experience and knowledge will be a big asset to the board in the coming years.

“He has owned the Brewers since 2004 and his passion for sport will bring a different insight and perspective to the club.

“Mark has been the driving force behind their data-orientated approach and our football department is one of the areas who are looking forward to learning from his Major League Baseball model.”

As with the first resolution, the appointment of Attanasio to the board requires only a simple majority of votes.