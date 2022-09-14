Norwich City confirm Attanasio's purchase of shares

Breaking

A group led by American businessman Mark Attanasio have completed the purchase of a minority shareholding in Norwich City, the club have confirmed.

Attanasio is understood to have purchased around 16pc of the club from Michael Foulger, while smaller stakes from other shareholders will top that up.

The 64-year-old Milwaukee Brewers owner will also take a seat on the Canaries' board after an extraordinary general meeting voted to allow this on Monday night. Foulger will vacate his seat at the end of this season after overseeing a transition period.

As revealed by The Pink Un, Attanasio and a delegation including his sons, Brewers staff and long-term friend and business associate Richard Ressler travelled to Norfolk in May for discussions around the possibility of investing.

This included a trip to Carrow Road to watch the Canaries' 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, after Foulger had discussed selling his shares at the start of the year.

Attanasio is now also expected to complete the purchase of 'C-preference' shares, which will cost him £10million but result in seven years in either a payment of £16million or an extra 10pc stake in the club.

If specific trigger events, such as the sale of the majority shareholding, take place then the option will be brought forward.

Norwich's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones said: "We're really excited about the future. We care passionately about the football club and are confident that this will be right for all involved.

"Mark and his team come to us with amazing credentials. Their vision and way of working is very much aligned in how we work at our football club. They care about their community and supporters and that’s exactly how we work.

"Our club is being run excellently, so we don't expect any big changes. We look forward to collaborating with Mark and his team as they learn more about our club and we gain insights from their relevant expertise.

"Mark has brought some very impressive improvements and developments to the Milwaukee Brewers. We feel he'll be a breath of fresh air into our board and football club."

Attanasio said: "It's really exciting. I feel that there are so many parallels between what we have at the Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City. Both clubs have long-time, passionate family ownership and a community that is really attached to the team.

"I've been out to the city and spent time around the club and the energy was intoxicating.

"Michael Foulger was willing to sell his shares and that has given us the opportunity, with Delia and Michael’s approval, to become engaged in the club.

"Michael was not going to just sell his shares to any person or group and Delia and Michael are very much in charge. I have a seat on the board and hopefully I can help contribute towards Norwich City being successful.

"The facilities at Norwich City are world class. Yes, things can always be better, but when you have that kind of infrastructure it makes it a lot easier to focus on what is happening on the field and team performance."