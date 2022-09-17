'Only the beginning' - City executive director on investor Attanasio

News

Norwich City executive director Zoe Ward has given her verdict on new minority shareholder and Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio. - Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today

Norwich City executive director Zoe Ward has expressed her excitement at being able to work with Mark Attanasio, after the American businessman was announced as a Canaries minority shareholder.

Attanasio, who owns Major League Baseball franchise the Milwaukee Brewers, has purchased Michael Foulger's shares in the club as well as a number of smaller stakes from other shareholders.

The creation of a new type of shares means he could own a further 10pc of the club in future, and he's also acquired a seat on the Norwich board of directors.

Speaking in her matchday programme column ahead of the Championship game against West Brom, she said: "This is an exciting period as we prepare to welcome someone with Mark's business acumen, pedigree and experience to our set-up.

"Although Mark is already familiar to many people around Carrow Road and the Lotus Training Centre, he is keen to learn more about us and to get to know the people in and around the club.

"We share similar values and he wants us to be part of a progressive team that aspires to compete at the highest level of the sport. Together we can achieve that.

"I can also say that Mark and his family have turned into some of the club's biggest fans. They proudly wear Norwich kits and scarves, and they tune in to watch all our games, wherever they are in the world.

"He is hugely honoured to be part of our story and we are sure that he will play a positive and important role in the future direction of the club.

"It's been a complex process to buy Michael Foulger's shareholding, but it was made smoother by the professionalism and diligence of finance director Anthony Richens and director of legal and governance Sam Hall, both of whom have done an outstanding job."