Ex-Norwich City midfielder confirmed as Huddersfield boss

Former Norwich City midfielder Mark Fotheringham has been confirmed as head coach of their Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

Fotheringham replaces recently sacked predecessor Danny Schofield, who brought the Terriers to Carrow Road for a 2-1 loss in August.

The 38-year-old signs a deal that will keep him at the John Smith's stadium until 2025, having left his role as Hertha Berlin's assistant head coach.

He's previously worked for Scottish League Two club Cowdenbeath as well as German sides Karlsruher and Ingolstadt as a coach, before joining Felix Magath at Hertha in March of this year.

Fotheringham played for Norwich between 2007 and 2009, making 76 appearances, scoring four goals and making 10 assists. During his career he played for a number of sides in the UK and abroad, including Celtic, Freiburg, Livingston and Fulham.

He'll welcome his former side to Yorkshire on 15 March next year as 7:45pm, when Dean Smith's side are scheduled to face Huddersfield in Championship action.

Terriers head of football Leigh Bromby said of the appointment: "We have explored a wide range of options in our search for our next Head Coach, and Mark became our first choice after our very first meeting.

"His beliefs in coaching and football fit very well with our methods at the Club, and we also believe he can also add to what we do because of who he has worked for and with during his career so far.

“Mark has worked at some top clubs with some of the best coaches around. His most recent spell came last season at a big city side in Hertha Berlin under a manager who has been right at the top of the game for many successful years in Felix Magath.

"Before that, he worked under Michael Henke at Ingolstadt – a man who has won the Champions League twice as a coach. That adds to his other experience across the UK and Europe that he’s accumulated as a coach and a player since the age of 16.

“He believes in an aggressive, intense, front-foot style of play, just as we do. That was vitally important."