Martin unsure of City future

Interview

The ball is in Norwich City's court regarding young winger Josh Martin's future.

That's according to the 20-year-old, who is unsure of his next steps at present. Martin played the final game of his Doncaster Rovers loan last Saturday, but Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey has expressed an interest in retaining his services.

Martin told the Doncaster Free Press: "At the moment I have no idea what the plan is. I’ve still got another year at Norwich so the ball’s kind of with them.

"It’s down to them. They haven’t told me what will be happening with me so I’ll speak to my agent, speak to Norwich and see what’s happening."

Martin broke into the Canaries' first team under Daniel Farke aged 18, but fell out of favour during the 2020-21 season after a promising start to the campaign.

Martin made his first team debut during Norwich's dismal Project Restart period.

He was loaned by then-MK Dons boss Russell Martin at the start of the season, but was left bereft of game time when the former City captain joined Swansea City.

He made the switch to fellow League One club Doncaster in January, registering four goals and three assists in 20 appearances.

He couldn't save the Reds from relegation, however, and McSheffrey admits that this has harmed his hopes of Martin's return.

"We’d love to get him back," he said, "but dropping down the leagues is obviously not going to help because he’s going to want to play as high as he possibly can.

"He’s got a year left at Norwich so he’s got an important summer and important decisions in terms of what he does and where he goes."

Fellow loanees including Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill and Sam McCallum are set to return to Colney for training next week, while Bali Mumba, who spent the second half of the campaign at Peterborough, has already returned and played for City's under-23s.

Dean Smith confirmed at his Friday press conference that the club had received no formal word from Bournemouth over Todd Cantwell, although reports from local media covering the Cherries suggest they won’t take up their permanent option to sign the 24-year-old.