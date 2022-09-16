Aarons makes England U21 squad for Italy and Germany friendlies

News

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons has been included in England's under-21 squad for friendlies against Italy and Germany.

Aarons and the Young Lions will first face the Azzuri at the San Siro on Thursday 22 September at 1am (UK time), before welcoming Germany to Bramall Lane for a 7:45pm kick off on Tuesday 27 September.

Fellow Canary Aaron Ramsey misses out on joining his brother Jacob in the squad, having won the European Championships with the country's under-19s.

Former City loanee Oliver Skipp is included, however, as he comes to the end of his road to recovery from injury. Skipp played 47 games for Norwich during the 2020-21 season, before playing 28 times for Tottenham Hotspur last term.

Josh Sargent will also leave Colney for the international break after being recalled by the United States' senior side. His strong Championship form has impressed Gregg Berhalter, as the 22-year-old looks to force his way into his country's World Cup squad.

Captain Grant Hanley is included in the Scotland squad despite limping off during Wednesday's defeat of Bristol City with a shoulder injury. He'll be joined by former clubmate Billy Gilmour for meetings with Ukraine and the Republic Of Ireland, but Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean misses out.

Meanwhile, summer signing Marcelino Nunez has been called up by Chile for their games against Morocco and Qatar. Controversy has surrounded the Chilean national team in recent weeks after they demanded Ecuador be expelled from the World Cup for the alleged fielding of an ineligible player in qualifying.

Nunez has already earned a place in City fans' hearts with his charismatic displays, and will look to add to his 10 caps during the international break.

Young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele returns to the Ireland squad for the first time in 10 months, after a long-term back injury kept him out of contention for large parts of last season.

The Boys in Green will play Hanley's Scotland on Saturday, 24 September before facing Armenia three days later. Adam Idah continues to be sidelined by a knee injury and was seen on crutches at Carrow Road on Wednesday.