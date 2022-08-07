Aarons slams 'disgraceful' penalty decision in Wigan draw

Interview

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons feels his side should've had a penalty for a challenge he suffered in the 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons has labelled the failure to award his side a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic "a disgrace".

Aarons was brought down by midfielder Tom Naylor in the 88th minute of the Canaries' home fixture against the Latics, with Naylor appearing to follow his connection with the ball with a high kick on the England under-21 international.

Aarons was left with a severe gash and forced to be substituted, and felt City were denied a clear spot kick. "I think it's a disgrace," he said. "Officials at this level have got to see that in real time. A tackle like that in the middle of the pitch would be a red card, let alone in the box.

"I can ride a lot of the challenges pretty well, that's the type of player I am. But I've obviously taken a full swing there, (Naylor's) studs are up and he's followed through.

"Fair play to him, he's apologised afterwards, but I don't think even he knows how that wasn't a penalty. I'd be worried if I tackled like that in the centre circle, let alone my own box.

"I don't want to criticise the referees too much because I'm respectful of the job they do. I just think that at the time, they didn't even say anything to me or anything like that. The lad should really have been sent off."

Despite the lack of a penalty award, the 22-year-old was pleased with the performance Norwich turned out on Saturday afternoon, saying: "It was a performance in the right direction today.

"Last week the performance level wasn't where we wanted it to be. It does take time. After coming from a league above, now we're expected to have a lot more of the ball and create chances and take chances.

"We did that a lot better today, and as long as we can take our chances moving forward, we can dominate teams.

"To equalise was the least we wanted to come away with, and I thought we could've gone on to win that game. There's a little bit of frustration, but we're happy with the direction it's moved in."