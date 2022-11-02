'A Premier League squad' - QPR boss on Canaries

Interview

QPR head coach Mick Beale has praised Norwich City ahead of his side's trip to face the Canaries in the Championship. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale has praised Norwich City, warning his players that they're in for a stern test when they visit Carrow Road this evening.

The Hoops travel to Norfolk fourth in the Championship after a strong start to the season, but are hoping to recover from a disappointing loss to Birmingham City on Friday night.

Beale believes his side has enough to bounce back in NR1, but knows they'll face a strong team, despite the Canaries' own recent poor form.

"It was going to be a really tough game regardless," he said. "Their squad is a Premier League squad, it's players that have played in the Premier League.

"They've got a very good, experienced manager, a guy that I know quite well. I've got loads of respect for Dean. Wherever he's been he's done well in management. His teams play the right way and they're a really hard team to play against.

"I expect them to be up and around it at the end of the season. They came in as one of the favourites, they were certainly showing that until three or four weeks ago, and then I think they underlined it with a strong 3-1 home win against Stoke at the weekend.

"But there were some bits in that game and the previous game that we can take heart from in terms of opportunities, and we certainly know that if we're at our best we're a match for anyone in the league. It's important we return to that."

Many people have been shocked by Rangers' start to the campaign after an 11th-placed finish last term, but Beale isn't one of them.

"I'm not surprised," he continued, speaking to official QPR channels, "because I still look at a few fixtures with a lot of frustration, certainly at home. What I'm trying to do with the team is not look too far forward and just keep playing the next game that's in front of us. Norwich away is a really tough game.

"Because we've done well we've earned a few people's respect, and so teams have done things in the games and committed to the games even harder than usual.

"It's important that we get that spirit back, and match all that, and then hopefully our quality players can shine."