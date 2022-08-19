Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match Report

Championship

Norwich City

2

Sargent (50, 76)

Millwall F.C

0

Match Report

CANARIES 2 MILLWALL 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 9:53 PM August 19, 2022
Updated: 10:37 PM August 19, 2022
Josh Sargent of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Ro

Josh Sargent scores for Norwich City in their Championship match against Millwall at Carrow Road.

Goals from in-form striker Josh Sargent took Norwich City to a 2-0 Championship win over Millwall at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith's side had the best of the first half, chances for Sargent and Kieran Dowell going by the wayside before the break.

Former Norwich transfer target Benik Afobe had the clearest opening for the visitors, but his flicked header looped over from Murray Wallace's cross.

It didn't take long for the opening goal in the second half, Sargent smashing home in the 50th minute after Danel Sinani's clever ball through.

The American found his third of the week 26 minutes later, calmly passing into the far corner after Dowell sent him clean through on goal.

The result means City climb to fifth in the Championship table, having registered two home wins in just four days. Next in the league they face a trip to Sunderland, who are managed by ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil.

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's starting 11 to face Millwall in the Championship.

Subs:

28. Gunn (GK)

6. Gibson

7. Rashica

14. Cantwell (on for Dowell, 78)

17. Sara

20. Ramsey (on for Hernandez, 78)

22. Pukki (on for Sargent, 85)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Krul (90+2)

MILLWALL (3-4-1-2):

Millwall's starting line-up to face Norwich City in the Championship.

Subs:

1. Long (GK)

5. Cooper

9. Bradshaw

10. Flemming (on for Honeyman, 70)

15. Cresswell

16. Shackleton (on for Mitchell, 70)

21. Voglslammer (on for Burey, 70)

Manager: Gary Rowett

Bookings: Honeyman (66)

KEY MOMENTS

7 - Dowell plays a one-two with Sinani before letting fly from the edge of the box, but his reverse shot drags wide of the post.

21 - Nunez' free-kick finds the head of Sargent, whose flick-on is just ahead of his teammates in the six-yard box.

30 - Wallace cuts in and crosses for Afobe, whose header loops just over Krul's bar.

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 MILLWALL

50 - GOAL NORWICH (Sargent): Dowell drives forward and finds Sinani, whose neat touch through to Sargent is smashed home by the American.

56 - Nunez' free-kick is whipped with ferocity towards goal, but flies just the wrong side of the far post.

59 - Bialkowski's clearance is straight into Sargent, who slides to direct the ball goalward but is denied from a tight angle. 

76 - GOAL NORWICH (Sargent): Sargent wins a tussle with two Millwall defenders and Dowell seizes on the loose ball to play the American in. He finishes with aplomb for 2-0.

82 - Voglsammer's vicious strike is tipped onto the bar by Krul to retain the Canaries' healthy lead. 

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 2-0 MILLWALL

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 7, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 8, Hanley 7, McLean 7, Gibbs 7, Dowell 8, Nunez 7, Sinani 7 Sargent 9, Hernandez 5. Subs: Cantwell 6, Ramsey 6, Pukki 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 63pc-37pc

Shots: 18-10

On target: 3-2

Corners: 5-4

Fouls: 4-16

REFEREE: Robert Jones

ATTENDANCE: 26,248

