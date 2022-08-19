Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Hernandez gets the nod; Cantwell on the bench

Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Published: 7:16 PM August 19, 2022
Updated: 7:22 PM August 19, 2022
Onel Hernandez starts for Norwich City against Millwall in the Championship

Onel Hernandez starts for Norwich City against Millwall in the Championship

Onel Hernandez starts for Norwich City in Friday's Championship home game against Millwall at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith makes one change to his starting line up from the side who beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Tuesday - Hernandez replacing Todd Cantwell.

Teemu Pukki is fit to return on the bench after his bruised foot injury, with Jordan Hugill left out of the matchday squad.

Sam Byram is not risked as he edges closer to a return from a thigh issue that ruled him out of the league kick-off.

Former Norwich target Benik Afobe leads the line for the London club.

Kenny McLean retains his place at left-back in a defensive four, after deputising in the role for the Canaries' 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Versatile backup Jacob Sorensen suffered a stress fracture to his foot last weekend, joining regular left-back options Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) and Sam McCallum (foot) on the sidelines. 

- Watch our reporters' live reaction to the team news from Carrow Road in the video above.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog, bringing you minute-by-minute updates from Carrow Road, or access it via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device. Take out a FREE trial here to try out our subscriber exclusive debate and analysis.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), McLean; Gibbs, Nunez; Sinani, Dowell, Hernandez; Sargent. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Rashica, Pukki, Sara, Ramsey, Cantwell.

Millwall (3-4-1-2): Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Afobe, Mitchell, Malone, Burey, Leonard, Saville, Honeyman. Subs: Long (GK), Cooper, Bradshaw, Flemming, Cresswell, Shackleton, Voglsammer.

Referee: Robert Jones

