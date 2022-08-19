PICTURES: Canaries beat Millwall 2-0 at Carrow Road

Norwich City beat Millwall 2-0 at Carrow Road, goals from in-form striker Josh Sargent securing the Canaries' second home victory of the week.

Sargent and Kieran Dowell squandered early chances for Dean Smith's side, but they weren't left with any regrets despite late opportunities for former City target Benik Afobe.

The win leaves Norwich fifth in the Championship after a rocky start to life back in the Championship, with Alex Neil set to welcome his former side to Sunderland in their next league fixture.

Here is a selection of pictures from City's second home game of their promotion push.