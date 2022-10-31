City winger Rashica wanted permanently by Galatasaray - reports

News

Norwich City loanee Milot Rashica is wanted by current club Galatasaray on a permanent deal, according to various reports from Turkey.

The Kosovan joined the Super Lig giants this summer after failing to make his mark on the Championship with the Canaries, agreeing a season-long move just a year after his £8.8million switch to Carrow Road from Werder Bremen.

The Lions are now reportedly keen on keeping him in Istanbul long-term, following a recent upturn in performances from the 26-year-old.

After a difficult start to life in Turkey, during which he played only eight minutes in his first month, Rashica impressed in a 7-0 Turkish Cup win over Kastamonu, scoring twice before finding an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over Karagumruk.

He's expected to start in Saturday's derby against Besiktas, and has impressed enough for head coach Okan Buruk to sanction the chase of a permanent deal by Galatasaray.

City are understood to be open to a permanent move for Rashica, as they were in the summer, but will drive a hard bargain with his contract at Carrow Road running until the summer of 2025.

Upon Rashica's original move, Norwich head coach Dean Smith said: "Milot has been frustrated that he’s not been playing, and this gives him the chance to go and play on a really good stage for a really good club.

"It is a deal that we thought was really good for the club to keep him playing, and he wanted to go as well. So it’s a win for us both. He signed as a Premier League player and we can’t forget that. Mentally for him it was a big blow to not be a Premier League player anymore.

"All players have to get over that, and they all get over it in their own way. Milot came back determined to fight but an opportunity has been put in front of him to go and play at a high level again."

Rashica has played 40 times for Norwich, scoring twice and registering three assists.