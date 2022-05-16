Mumba raring to go after Peterborough loan struggles

Interview

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba is thankful for the experience he gained on loan at Peterborough United, even if it wasn't plain sailing for the 20-year-old.

Mumba played every minute of the first five league fixtures he was available for at Peterborough, but saw his on-pitch minutes dwindle as Posh fell to relegation and a 22nd-placed Championship finish.

The ex-Sunderland man has no regrets, however. "It’s been a learning curve," he said. "That’s what I needed. It’s been a good experience, a lot of highs and lows, but that happens.

"It’s a good way for me to learn and I’ve taken something back with me, so I think it’s going to help me in the long run to come back kicking, get my head down and try to drive again and look to get in the team (at Norwich).

"It could be the smallest thing ever, but you’ve got to know that it will help you in the long run. I believe I’ve learned something big and I’ll always carry the experience with me and use it to drive and look to do well in the future."

Mumba will feature at Molineux tomorrow night, as City's under-23s face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League 2 play-off semi-final. The former England under-19 international is positive about the young Canaries' chances.

He told official club channels: "(The under-23s) are all great players. They’ve all got the potential, so there’s nothing bad I can say about the lads. They’re a great set of lads and good players on the pitch, so positives all round.

"We’re still in the play-offs and can try to get the win at their ground when we’ve got them again. It should be another good game and we’ll look to get a win there."

The play-off semi-final kicks off at 7pm, with only one leg contested and the winners of the play-offs promoted to the top division of English academy football. Wolves are the hosts as they finished second in the Premier League 2 second division, while Norwich finished fifth.

Mumba is currently training with Dean Smith's first team, as are academy graduates Jon Rowe, Tony Springett, Liam Gibbs and Jon Tomkinson.