City director confirms shareholder talks

Norwich City's commercial director Sam Jeffery has confirmed that news of new shareholders is imminent, with American businessman Mark Attanasio close to buying Michael Foulger's shares in the club.

Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel on a new question and answer series entitled The Insight, Commercial Director Sam Jeffery said: "Some months back Michael Foulger approached the club with the intention of selling his shares.

"He felt the time was right to pass on the baton. It can't be understated, the importance and significance of Michael allowing the club to assist in the selling of his shares. He could've gone independently on that.

"When Michael opened the door to that conversation, the process was taken up by sporting director Stuart Webber, executive director Zoe Ward, and finance director Anthony Richens.

"They've moved quickly to interview a number of potential purchasers of those shares. The club expects the sale of those shares to be concluded in the coming weeks, and we're really excited by the potential additional expertise that we'll have coming on to the board when that time comes."

