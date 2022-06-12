Norfolk family's 'bizarre' connection to potential Norwich City investors

Interview

David Watts (left), pictured with sons Trystan and Edmund (right), recently moved back to Norfolk from Milwaukee. - Credit: David Watts

When we broke the news that Norwich City were in talks with a group from Milwaukee over potential investment, most Canaries fans were shocked.

For nobody was that truer than David Watts, a Milwaukee resident and keen City fan. What made the coincidence even less predictable was that his nine-year American adventure was soon to come to an end, and his next destination was Norfolk.

Watts' flight back to the UK landed just six days after we broke the news that the Milwaukee Brewers' owners had made the trip to Norfolk for the final day of the Premier League season.

MORE: Norwich City report card - Ben Gibson

American businessman Mark Attanasio is understood to be in advanced talks to buy shares from Michael Foulger, who has the second-largest stake in the club at present.

Foulger owns 15.93% at the moment, although City have the option to create up to a million more shares if they so desire.

"Nine years ago I was working for a company out of Long Stratton," said Watts, "and we acquired a company from Milwaukee, and I decided to go across to run it. So myself, my wife and my daughter relocated from Long Stratton.

Estelle Watts (left) at a Milwaukee Brewers game. - Credit: David Watts

"Recently a Canadian company asked me to develop their business in Europe, so with our daughter deciding to go to university in Norwich, we thought the time was right to come back."

The family's reaction to the news incorporating both of their lives' locations was as might've been predicted.

Watts continued: "It was bizarre! We’d always drawn the comparisons between Wisconsin and Norfolk. They’re both rural and flat, and the main football team in Wisconsin wear green and gold.

"When we’d go to watch the Green Bay Packers we’d wear our Norwich kit and not many people would notice the difference! We went to the Brewers games as well and got to know the baseball team pretty well."

Not only was interest piqued because of the alignment of Attanasio's movement with the Watts', David had become local Brewers fans' go-to man for information on the investment.

"When it came out that Attanasio was looking at an investment in Norwich, it came out in the local press as a Premier League team," he said.

"The local radio station was saying that it was a Premier League team, and actually it was us that was able to break to them that it was Norwich!

"The coincidences were bizarre and the timing was just incredible."

The good news Watts can bring his fellow City fans is that Attanasio is loved in Milwaukee for the progress the Brewers have made under his ownership.

He continued: "Attanasio took over 18 years ago when the Brewers were in the doldrums and there was a lot of frustration. When he took over they made the appropriate investments and since we’ve been there they’ve regularly got through to the play-off season.

"His sports team business acumen has worked really well. He employs the right staff to get the job done. I think most people think it was a great acquisition."

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Watts is excited to be back at Carrow Road even for a Championship season.

The Watts family celebrates at Carrow Road. - Credit: Focus Images

"We’re very excited," he said. "We would come back two or three times a year and every time we’d make sure we went to see Norwich play.

"Last season was obviously a huge disappointment, I think most people were hoping that the team would learn from the last time they were in the Premier League, but it seemed to play out almost the same way.

"But we still got up early on a Saturday to watch it, and it doesn’t dampen your enthusiasm for the team, it's just a disappointing season. I’m looking forward to getting a season ticket and taking my daughter and my sons."