WATCH: Norfolk star Hemp scores as England thrash Norway

England’s Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A match against Norway at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City youngster Lauren Hemp registered a goal and assist as England women beat Norway 8-0 in the Euro 2022 group stage.

North Walsham-born Hemp played 70 minutes as the Lionesses secured their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring with a controversially awarded penalty, before Hemp was set up by opposite winger Beth Mead. Ellen White then made it 3-0 to England, before Hemp's whipped cross found Mead for four.

There was time for England to add to the scoreline twice before the break, White and Mead both doubling their goal tallies for a 6-0 half-time lead.

Alessia Russo made it seven in the 66th minute, before Mead completed the rout with a tap-in for her hat-trick.

who played for Norwich City as a youth player before leaving in 2016 after eight years with the Canaries.

After finishing school she joined Bristol City, spending two years in the South West before moving to Manchester City. Hemp has already made 25 international appearances, won three Women’s Super League titles, claimed two FA Cups and been PFA young player of the year four seasons in a row.

Watch highlights of the game in the video above.