'I wanted to stay' - Normann disappointed by City relegation

Interview

Norwich City's Mathias Normann looks dejected after the Canaries concede Tottenham Hotspur's third goal. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City loanee Mathias Normann has spoken of his disappointment at failing to keep the Canaries in the Premier League, as he heads back to parent club Rostov.

Normann played his final game in a City shirt on Sunday afternoon as the Canaries were thrashed 5-0 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son secured an embarrassing end to an embarrassing season for Norwich, as their jubilant visitors celebrated Champions League qualification.

Normann was heavily involved in Kane's goal, a miscommunication with Tim Krul allowing Rodrigo Bentancur to cross for the England captain.

"I'm not happy," he said after the match. "5-0 hurts, it hurts a lot. I don't know what to say.

"We need to forget this season and take the little positives we did and come back stronger.

"Of course it hurts, but this is football. Tottenham are a very good team. You saw today we struggled to close the spaces between the midfield and our back five. Their movements are very good offensively."

After a promising start, the Norwegian's Norwich career was derailed by injury as he missed the crunch Christmas period.

Dean Smith's side were outside the relegation zone when Normann returned, however, and he accepted his share of responsibility for City's downfall.

When asked to give a message to supporters, he told official club channels: "I'm so sorry. We failed this season and it hurts a lot. For me, individually, I wanted to stay here and I'm devastated that we failed this season."

Normann will now leave the club along with his fellow loan signings. Billy Gilmour returns to Chelsea after a difficult season for the 20-year-old, injury-hit Ozan Kabak will return to Schalke and Brandon Williams makes the trip back to Manchester United having missed the Canaries' final game.