CELTIC 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Match Report

Norwich City were beaten 2-0 by Celtic at Parkhead. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were defeated in the first part of their Scottish pre-season double header, losing 2-0 to Celtic at Parkhead.

After a poor start, the Canaries had a spell in the ascendecny midway through the opening period. Half chances for Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica came and went before Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for the hosts.

There was a question of offside when Josip Juranovic received the ball out wide, but nothing was given as he squared for Maeda to flick cleverly beyond Tim Krul.

Dean Smith's side started the second half positively but saw the arrears doubled when one of the individual errors that had come to characterise their performance was punished.

Sam McCallum was the culprit on this occasion, gifting the ball to Reo Hatate, who found Giorgos Giakoumakis to tee-up David Turnbull for a smart finish.

The defeat leaves question marks over City's readiness for the Championship season, which kicks off against Cardiff City just a week on from their first loss of pre-season.

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Juranovic (Ralston, 60), Welsh (Jenz, 60), Carter-Vickers (Jullien, 83), Taylor (Bernabei, 60); McGregor (C - McCarthy, 83), Hatate (Mooy, 77), O'Riley (Turnbull, 60); Jota (Abada, 60), Maeda (Forrest, 60); Kyogo (Giakoumakis, 60). SUBS: Bain (GK), Siegrist (GK), Ideguchi.

Head coach: Ange Postecoglou

Bookings:

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul (Gunn, 60); Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C - Sorensen, 45), McCallum (Giannoulis, 77); McLean, Cantwell, Sinani; Sargent (Idah, 77), Rashica (Hernandez, 77); Pukki (Hugill, 72). SUBS: McGovern (GK), Rowe, Kamara, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Riley, Hills, Shipley.

Head coach: Dean Smith

Bookings:

REFEREE: Willie Collum

KEY MOMENTS

18 - Rashica's cross finds Pukki in the Celtic box, but his flicked header loops over the bar.

22 - Jota finds O'Riley 15 yards out, but the Celtic midfielder skews his diving header well wide.

26 - Rashica cuts in from the left and drives one towards the far post, but Hart makes a good save to deny the Kosovan.

37 - GOAL CELTIC (Maeda): Juranovic crosses for Maeda, who adapts superbly to flick home despite the ball being behind him. Juranovic looks to have been offside when he received it.

HALF TIME - CELTIC 1-0 NORWICH CITY

50 - The ball's cut back for Rashica and he eventually works space for a shot, but Celtic defend well and it's blocked for a corner.

54 - McGregor's well-weighted clip through finds Furuhashi, but the striker's acrobatic volley flies over.

60 - McLean heads Cantwell's corner back across and it finds Omobamidele, but Carter-Vickers diverts the Irishman's effort over.

64 - Sinani slips a fantastic pass through to Rashica, who's once again thwarted by a good Celtic block.

66 - Cantwell's free-kick finds Sargent unmarked, but the American makes no real connection with his header.

68 - GOAL CELTIC (TURNBULL): McCallum gives the ball away to Hatate, he finds Maeda and Turnbull finishes his lay-off smartly after some clever footwork.

77 - Sinani slips the ball through to Sargent at an angle and the forward forces a stop from Hart for the first time.

88 - Hernandez surges forward from the left and thumps an effort towards goal from 18 yards, but sees it headed away bravely by Christopher Jullien.

FULL TIME - CELTIC 2-0 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 7, Hanley 5, McCallum 4, McLean 6, Sinani 7, Cantwell 7, Rashica 6, Sargent 5, Pukki 6. SUBS: Gunn 6, Sorensen 6, Giannoulis 6, Hernandez 6, Idah 5, Hugill 5.