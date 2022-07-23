Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match Report

Pre-season friendly

Celtic

2

Maeda (37), Turnbull (68)

Norwich City

0

Match Report

CELTIC 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 4:49 PM July 23, 2022
David Turnbull of Celtic scores their sides second goal of the match during the Pre-season friendly

Norwich City were beaten 2-0 by Celtic at Parkhead. - Credit: Jamie Johnston/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were defeated in the first part of their Scottish pre-season double header, losing 2-0 to Celtic at Parkhead.

After a poor start, the Canaries had a spell in the ascendecny midway through the opening period. Half chances for Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica came and went before Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for the hosts.

There was a question of offside when Josip Juranovic received the ball out wide, but nothing was given as he squared for Maeda to flick cleverly beyond Tim Krul.

Dean Smith's side started the second half positively but saw the arrears doubled when one of the individual errors that had come to characterise their performance was punished.

Sam McCallum was the culprit on this occasion, gifting the ball to Reo Hatate, who found Giorgos Giakoumakis to tee-up David Turnbull for a smart finish.

The defeat leaves question marks over City's readiness for the Championship season, which kicks off against Cardiff City just a week on from their first loss of pre-season.

Celtic (4-3-3):  Hart; Juranovic (Ralston, 60), Welsh (Jenz, 60), Carter-Vickers (Jullien, 83), Taylor (Bernabei, 60); McGregor  (C - McCarthy, 83), Hatate (Mooy, 77), O'Riley (Turnbull, 60); Jota (Abada, 60), Maeda (Forrest, 60); Kyogo (Giakoumakis, 60). SUBS: Bain (GK), Siegrist (GK), Ideguchi.

Most Read

  1. 1 Follow live updates from Celtic v Norwich City
  2. 2 Cantwell looking a 'different player' after sparkling pre-season
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton monitor £15m-rated Max Aarons
  1. 4 STARTING XIs: Hanley leads Canaries at Celtic
  2. 5 Ex-Canaries winger back in England
  3. 6 New City squad numbers for Idah, Gibson and Omobamidele
  4. 7 City boss previews Scotland pre-season finale
  5. 8 City confirm Lees-Melou departure
  6. 9 City new boy Sara is the real deal for Smith
  7. 10 Canaries keeper heads out on loan

Head coach: Ange Postecoglou

Bookings:

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul (Gunn, 60); Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C - Sorensen, 45), McCallum (Giannoulis, 77); McLean, Cantwell, Sinani; Sargent (Idah, 77), Rashica (Hernandez, 77); Pukki (Hugill, 72). SUBS: McGovern (GK), Rowe, Kamara, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Riley, Hills, Shipley.

Head coach: Dean Smith

Bookings:

REFEREE: Willie Collum

KEY MOMENTS

18 - Rashica's cross finds Pukki in the Celtic box, but his flicked header loops over the bar.

22 - Jota finds O'Riley 15 yards out, but the Celtic midfielder skews his diving header well wide.

26 - Rashica cuts in from the left and drives one towards the far post, but Hart makes a good save to deny the Kosovan.

37 - GOAL CELTIC (Maeda): Juranovic crosses for Maeda, who adapts superbly to flick home despite the ball being behind him. Juranovic looks to have been offside when he received it.

HALF TIME - CELTIC 1-0 NORWICH CITY

50 - The ball's cut back for Rashica and he eventually works space for a shot, but Celtic defend well and it's blocked for a corner.

54 - McGregor's well-weighted clip through finds Furuhashi, but the striker's acrobatic volley flies over.

60 - McLean heads Cantwell's corner back across and it finds Omobamidele, but Carter-Vickers diverts the Irishman's effort over.

64 - Sinani slips a fantastic pass through to Rashica, who's once again thwarted by a good Celtic block.

66 - Cantwell's free-kick finds Sargent unmarked, but the American makes no real connection with his header.

68 - GOAL CELTIC (TURNBULL): McCallum gives the ball away to Hatate, he finds Maeda and Turnbull finishes his lay-off smartly after some clever footwork.

77 - Sinani slips the ball through to Sargent at an angle and the forward forces a stop from Hart for the first time.

88 - Hernandez surges forward from the left and thumps an effort towards goal from 18 yards, but sees it headed away bravely by Christopher Jullien.

FULL TIME - CELTIC 2-0 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 7, Hanley 5, McCallum 4, McLean 6, Sinani 7, Cantwell 7, Rashica 6, Sargent 5, Pukki 6. SUBS: Gunn 6, Sorensen 6, Giannoulis 6, Hernandez 6, Idah 5, Hugill 5.

Don't Miss

PLM

News

City midfielder set for exit

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
NCFC

Podcast

PODCAST: The City players joining the conversation for Cardiff

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Lukas Rupp is set to return to action for Norwich City against Liverpool.

Interview

Ex-City star training with Shaolin monk as search for new club continues

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Christos Tzolis was on target in Norwich City's friendly win at King's Lynn Town

News

Tzolis close to joining Eredivisie side - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon