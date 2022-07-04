City announce extension of Avant sponsorship

News

Finnish brand Avant will feature on Norwich City's warm-up shirts for the 2022-23 season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have extended their partnership with multi-functional loader business Avant Tecno.

Avant's logo will feature on the Canaries' pre-match warm-up shirts for their men's first team and under-23s side, which Norwich fans got a glimpse of ahead of their match against Dereham Town on Friday night.

The Finnish brand have increased their investment in the club from the deal previously in place, including the provision of machinery to the grounds team at Carrow Road and City's Colney training base.

Norwich commercial director Sam Jeffery told official club channels: "We're pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with Avant. Raimo (Ala-Korpi, managing director of Avant's UK operations) and his team are brilliant supporters of the club and the (Community Sports) Foundation and we thank him in particular for his ongoing commitment."

Ala-Korpi said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership extension with Norwich City that spans across multiple levels from Junior Canaries to the team on the ground.

"The new partnership follows our multi-year collaboration with the football club and will give Avant the chance to promote our world-leading multifunctional loaders to both East Anglia and all around the country.

"We look forward to working with the club's staff at the Lotus Training Centre and Carrow Road to turn the hard jobs into a joy."