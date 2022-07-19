Idah returns to City line-up for Cambridge trip

Starting XIs

Adam Idah starts for Norwich City against Cambridge United this evening. - Credit: PA

Adam Idah will make his first senior appearance for Norwich City in five months tonight in the Canaries' pre-season fixture against Cambridge United.

The Irishman played 40 minutes for City's under-23s against MK Dons last week, having trained individually for the majority of this summer.

He's joined in attack by Teemu Pukki, as Dean Smith deploys a 4-4-2 formation for the first time during pre-season. Onel Hernandez starts on the flank for Norwich, as does 19-year-old Jonathan Rowe.

Rowe's fellow academy product Jonathan Tomkinson partners Grant Hanley in defence, while Michael McGovern earns a rare start at the Abbey.

Sam Byram's injury concerns remain, as he's out of the matchday squad for a third consecutive game. Christoph Zimmermann is also absent, with a move away from Carrow Road close to completion, as are Christos Tzolis and Ben Gibson.

Cambridge United (4-4-2): Mitov; Okedina, Jobe, Jones, Haunstrup; Lankester, May, Digby, Brophy; Smith, Ironside. SUBS: Holden, Mannion, Tarpey, Rossi, Taylor, Dunk, O'Neil, Simper, Tracey, Knibbs, Yearn, Janneh, McConnell.

Norwich City (4-4-2): McGovern; Aarons, Tomkinson, Hanley, Giannoulis; Rowe, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Hernandez; Pukki, Idah. Subs: Gunn (GK), Krul (GK), Omobamidele, McCallum, McLean, Gibbs, Springett, Cantwell, Rashica, Sinani, Sargent, Hugill.

Watch our Canaries correspondents' reaction to the team news in the video above.