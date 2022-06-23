'Kind start on paper' - City fans react to 2022-23 fixture list

Opinion

Norwich City visit Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2022-23 season. - Credit: PA

Norwich City travel to Cardiff City for the opening game of their 2022-23 season.

The Canaries' Championship campaign kicks off at 3pm on July 30, before Wigan Athletic visit Carrow Road a week later.

Dean Smith's side entertain Blackpool in their final league game, with a trip to Luton the Boxing Day centre-piece of a busy festive schedule.

You can read some of the best fan reaction to City's fixture list below.