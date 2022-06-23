Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Kind start on paper' - City fans react to 2022-23 fixture list

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:01 AM June 23, 2022
Cardiff City's Joel Bagan (left) and Norwich City's Jordan Hugill battle for the ball during the Sky

Norwich City visit Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2022-23 season. - Credit: PA

Norwich City travel to Cardiff City for the opening game of their 2022-23 season.

The Canaries' Championship campaign kicks off at 3pm on July 30, before Wigan Athletic visit Carrow Road a week later.

Dean Smith's side entertain Blackpool in their final league game, with a trip to Luton the Boxing Day centre-piece of a busy festive schedule.

You can read some of the best fan reaction to City's fixture list below.












