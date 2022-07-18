Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries chasing Chelsea midfielder

News

Norwich City are interested in a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, according to reports.

Football London's chief Chelsea correspondent Adam Newson has today stated via his Twitter account that the Canaries have shown an interest in the 20-year-old, but that they face competition from Championship rivals Coventry, Huddersfield and QPR, as well as clubs on the continent.

City's top priority ahead of the transfer window was bolstering their midfield ranks, and it's understood they're keen to utilise the temporary transfer market in any further deals they do this summer.

Sporting director Stuart Webber has, however, already recruited two midfielders ahead of the 2022-23 season in Isaac Hayden and more recently Gabriel Sara, who plays in a similar position to that of Anjorin.

Despite his young age, the England youth international has already made senior appearances for three clubs, playing 22 games across loan spells with Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield last term after playing five times for the Blues.

He's been highly rated for some time, having made his Chelsea debut at just 17 in 2019. He scored once in seven Championship appearances for the Terriers during 2021-22.

One midfielder who looks highly unlikely to move to Carrow Road is former Brighton and Huddersfield man Aaron Mooy.

The attacking midfielder had been linked with a move to NR1 after the end of his contract with Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port. Norwich were reportedly one of a number of second-tier clubs hoping to secure Mooy's signature, but the Australian is close to joining Celtic.

That means he's likely to face City this coming weekend, as Dean Smith's side round off their pre-season preparation with a double-header against the Scottish champions and Hibernian.

The 31-year-old previously worked with Webber at the John Smith's stadium, where the Welshman signed him on an original loan from Manchester City.

The Yorkshire club made that deal permanent after Webber had left for Norfolk, before selling him to the Seagulls in 2020. He made 32 total appearances on the south coast, scoring twice.