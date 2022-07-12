KING'S LYNN 0 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Match Report

Norwich City were victorious in their friendly against King's Lynn Town at the Walks. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City strolled to a 2-0 victory over King's Lynn Town at the Walks, goals from Teemu Pukki and Christos Tzolis ensuring they maintained their unbeaten start to pre-season.

The Canaries started slowly, conceding the game's first two chances to Lynn's Theo Widdrington and Adam Crowther.

Dean Smith's side eventually wrested control back and began to dominate. Tzolis and Grant Hanley both missed chances, before Pukki predictably broke the deadlock.

Widdrington's pass back to ex-City goalkeeper Paul Jones was well short, and the Finn couldn't miss with the goal at his mercy.

Tzolis doubled Norwich's lead shortly thereafter, driving home with his left foot after compatriot Dimitris Giannoulis had broken the offside trap and cut the ball back.

Pukki limped worryingly off two minutes before he was supposed to after a firm tackle from Adam Crowther. Smith then made wholesale changes after 58 minutes, and City saw out the final third of the game comfortably.

King's Lynn Town

P Jones (Trialist GK, 75); Crowther (Bowry, 62), Coulson (Trialist E, 80), Denton (Fleming, 80); A Jones (Trialist B, 66), Hargreaves (Wilson, 80), Clunan (C - Trialist D), Widdrington, Scott (Knowles, 80); Walker (Stevens, 45), Omotoyo (Hudson, 68).

Manager: Tommy Widdrington





Norwich City

First half:

Norwich City's starting line-up for their pre-season fixture against King's Lynn Town. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

33. McGovern (on for Krul, 46, GK)

Mair (GK)

4. Gibson (on for Omobamidele, 46)

6. Zimmermann (on for Hanley, 58)

45. Tomkinson (on for Aarons, 58)

31. McCallum (on for Giannoulis, 58)

42. Gibbs (on for Sorensen, 58)

7. Rashica (on for McLean, 58)

14. Cantwell (on for Sinani, 58)

46. Rowe (on for Tzolis, 58)

45. Springett

24. Sargent (on for Hernandez, 58)

9. Hugill (on for Pukki, 56)

Head Coach: Dean Smith





- No added on time

- Venue: The Walks

- Referee:





KEY MOMENTS

12 - Widdrington's free-kick deceives Krul momentarily, but the City goalkeeper reacts well and changes course in time to save well.

24 - Clunan's excellent cross finds Crowther at the back post and the King's Lynn defender heads powerfully towards goal, but Krul saves and holds.

28 - Giannoulis flashes a low ball across the box, but Tzolis times his connection poorly and skews it wide.

32 - Sinani's low cross finds Tzolis, who turns and shoots but sees his effort deflected wide.

34 - Tzolis races to keep the ball in and finds Sinani, but the Luxembourg international's header is turned wide.

40 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (PUKKI): Widdrington's pass is well short of Jones in goal, and Pukki has the goal at his mercy to roll home once he rounds the former City stopper.

45 - GOAL NORWICH CITY (TZOLIS): Giannoulis gets in behind and squares for Tzolis, who finishes smartly from 10 yards.

HALF TIME - KING'S LYNN TOWN 0-2 NORWICH CITY

53 - Giannoulis lofts a well-weighted ball through to Pukki, but the Finn's lob hits the post and bounces away.

65 - Rashica's cross finds Sargent in the middle, but the American doesn't make a full connection and the ball drifts wide.

78 - Stevens lays the ball off for a fellow trialist after a quick counter-attack from the home side, but the latter's drive towards goal is saved smartly by McGovern.

84 - Hugill thumps the bar with a close-range header from Cantwell's corner.

FULL TIME - KING'S LYNN TOWN 0-2 NORWICH CITY





SNAP RATINGS: First half: Krul 7, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 5, Hanley 5, Giannoulis 7; Sorensen 7, McLean 7, Sinani 6, Tzolis 6, Hernandez 6, Pukki 7. SUBS: McGovern 6, Gibson 6, Hugill 5, Zimmermann 6, Tomkinson 6, McCallum 6, Gibbs 6, Cantwell 6, Rashica 6, Rowe 5, Sargent 5.







