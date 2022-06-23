Lotus renew deal as City shirt sponsor

News

Norwich City front-of-shirt sponsors Lotus have renewed their deal with the Canaries, meaning their logo will be included on the club's kits for the 2022-23 season.

The car manufacturers were the second brand to be announced as principal partners of the club last summer, after fan uproar at the marketing strategies of original sponsors BK8.

The hethel-based company now look set to stick around, although there's been no confirmation from the club as to the length of this extension.

Lotus already has naming rights to the club's Colney base, which was renamed the Lotus Training Centre as a result.

Norwich's commercial director Sam Jeffery said of the continued kit sponsorship: "We're delighted that the iconic Lotus brand will adorn our shirts once again this season.

"It's a partnership built on mutual respect and one that encapsulates two organisations striving to innovate and constantly grow.

"Sincere thanks must go to Lotus Cars managing director Matt Windle, who's been steadfast in his support of not just Norwich City, but the foundation too. He, along with his executive team, deserve great credit.

"Our partnership goes from strength to strength and is the latest exciting announcement after the launch of our revamped crest and brand identity.

"We’re looking forward to electrifying the Championship together!"

Windle said: "I'm thrilled that we can extend the partnership between Lotus and Norwich City for another season. "We are two highly ambitious Norfolk brands, each with a pioneering spirit and a passion at the core of everything we do.

"Collaboration like this is good for both businesses, and also helps raise the profile of both our region and community around the world."

City are expected to release their new home kit in the coming days, with its first outing coming in their July 1 pre-season fixture at Dereham Town.