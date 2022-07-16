MARSEILLE 0 CANARIES 3 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Match Report

Norwich City beat Champions League Olympique Marseille 3-0 in southern France, goals from Jacob Sorensen and Jordan Hugill securing the Canaries' third win of pre-season.

Sorensen opened the scoring for the Canaries in the ninth minute, latching on to Milot Rashica's intercepted cutback to fire home from 20 yards out.

Marseille then took control of proceedings, but failed to create a chance as good as when Tim Krul denied Matteo Guendouzi from close range in the fourth minute.

City held out to take a lead into the break, and it only took 15 minutes to double it in the second period. Substitute Hugill was unmarked in the centre of the Marseille box, and the 30-year-old made no mistake when Milot Rashica's cross found him.

The Olympians dominated possession from then on but failed to trouble Angus Gunn consistently, as Norwich started to threaten on the counter.

It was no surprise that was where their third came from, Onel Hernandez' cross finding a late-arriving Hugill for his second of the game and his team's third.

Marseille:

Pal Lopez; Toure (Peres, 45), Gigot (Elmaz, 63), Caleta-Car (Mmadi, 45), Amavi (Kolasinac, 45); Gueye (Targhalline, 63), Guendouzi (Ben Seghir, 63); Under (Lirola, 45), Gerson (Nadir, 71), Payet (C - Fuente, 45); Bakambu (Dieng, 45).

Head coach: Igor Tudor

Bookings: Toure (14)

Norwich City:

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul (Gunn, 45); Aarons (Hernandez, 70), Omobamidele (Hanley, 45), Gibson (C - Zimmermann, 45), McCallum (Giannoulis, 45); Sorensen (Gibbs, 70), McLean (Lees-Melou, 70); Sinani (Tzolis, 70), Cantwell (Pukki, 70), Rashica (Tomkinson, 70); Sargent (Hugill, 45). Unused substitutes: Rowe, Springett

Head coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Rashica (41), Hugill (49)

KEY MOMENTS

4 - Under turns McCallum inside out and crosses for Guendouzi, whose header is somehow saved by Tim Krul before Gibson blasts clear.

9 - GOAL NORWICH (Sorensen): Rashica's cutback for Cantwell is cut out and falls for Sorensen, who curls one beautifully into the far corner from 20 yards out.

10 - McLean's pass to McCallum is short and allows Marseille to surge forward on the counter. Under has various options but chooses to shoot into Gibson's legs.

30 - Guendouzi breaks into the City box, firing a low cross in which Krul deals with at the second attempt.

37 - Gueye's fantastic long pass finds Payet, whose low cross is on its way to Under for a tap-in before Krul makes another timely intervention.

45+2 - The ball ricochets up and off Aarons' arm, and Guendouzi is adamant that his side should have a penalty, but the referee is unmoved.

HALF TIME - OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE 0-1 NORWICH CITY

47 - Gueye thumps one from distance and it's heading towards the far corner, but Gunn pulls off a good stop to maintain his side's lead.

52 - Sinani cuts in from the right and looks to bend one towards the far post, but he starts it out too wide and it doesn't curl back in far enough.

60 - GOAL NORWICH (Hugill): Rashica does well to get to the byline and cross, before Hugill thumps a header beyond Pal Lopez unchallenged.

77 - Dieng is slipped in and fires the ball at goal, but Angus Gunn does well to save with his leg at the near post.

83 - Pukki goes through on goal and has Hugill available in space, but selfishly chooses to go for goal and is tackled while doing so.

88 - GOAL NORWICH (Hugill): Onel Hernandez finds space on the Norwich right and perfectly weights his clip across for Hugill to net.

FULL TIME - OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE 0-3 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS: Krul 8, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 6, Gibson 6, McCallum 6, Sorensen 7, McLean 5, Sinani 5, Cantwell 7, Rashica 6, Sargent 6. SUBS: Gunn 7, Hanley 6, Zimmermann 6, Giannoulis 6, Tomkinson 6, Gibbs 6, Lees-Melou 6, Tzolis 6, Hernandez 7, Pukki 5, Hugill 8.