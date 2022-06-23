News
City confirm European pre-season fixtures
- Credit: PA
Norwich City have confirmed pre-season fixtures in Germany and France, where they'll face Jahn Regensburg and Marseille.
They'll first travel to the Austrian/German border for an eight-day training camp, during which the friendly against Regensburg will take place on July 9 at 1pm BST at the Das Achental resort in Bavaria.
They'll then return to the UK to play King's Lynn Town at The Walks, before a trip to the Stade Parsemain in French province Fos-sur-Mer for a game against Marseille. That game will take place on July 16 at 5pm BST.
Following their trip to France the Canaries will play Cambridge united on July 19, rounding off their Championship preparations with a Scottish double-header against Celtic and Hibernian.
Regensburg finished 15th in the 2.Bundesliga last season, having been mid-table stalwarts in the German second division since 2018.
Marseille finished second in French top division Ligue 1 last term, trailing eventual champions PSG by 15 points. The Olympians are one of the biggest clubs in France, having won Ligue 1 10 times in their history.
Fans will be allowed to attend all pre-season games in person, with details of live streams set to be announced in due course.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City 2022/23 Championship fixtures - Cardiff City away to start
- 2 WINDOW WATCH: Canaries correspondents on the key transfer news
- 3 Lotus renew deal as City shirt sponsor
- 4 'Kind start on paper' - City fans react to 2022-23 fixture list
- 5 Chris Sutton: It has to be now for Adam Idah at Norwich City
- 6 Fozzy reveals coaching ambition
- 7 Norwich to face Birmingham City in Carabao Cup first round
- 8 City confirm European pre-season fixtures
- 9 Ex-City midfielder pens new deal at Middlesbrough
- 10 City youngster completes permanent move away
Full pre-season list
Friday, July 1: Dereham Town, Aldiss Park, 7pm
Saturday, July 9: SSV Jahn Regensburg, Das Achental Resort, 1pm (BST)
Tuesday, July 12: King’s Lynn Town, The Walks, 7.30pm
Saturday, July 16: Olympique de Marseille, Stade Parsemain, 5pm (BST)
Tuesday, July 19: Cambridge United, Abbey Stadium, 7.30pm
Saturday, July 23: Celtic, Celtic Park, 3pm
Sunday, July 24: Hibernian, Easter Road, 2pm