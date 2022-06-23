City confirm European pre-season fixtures

News

Norwich City will face Marseille and Jahn Regensburg as part of their pre-season preparations. - Credit: PA

Norwich City have confirmed pre-season fixtures in Germany and France, where they'll face Jahn Regensburg and Marseille.

They'll first travel to the Austrian/German border for an eight-day training camp, during which the friendly against Regensburg will take place on July 9 at 1pm BST at the Das Achental resort in Bavaria.

They'll then return to the UK to play King's Lynn Town at The Walks, before a trip to the Stade Parsemain in French province Fos-sur-Mer for a game against Marseille. That game will take place on July 16 at 5pm BST.

Following their trip to France the Canaries will play Cambridge united on July 19, rounding off their Championship preparations with a Scottish double-header against Celtic and Hibernian.

Regensburg finished 15th in the 2.Bundesliga last season, having been mid-table stalwarts in the German second division since 2018.

Marseille finished second in French top division Ligue 1 last term, trailing eventual champions PSG by 15 points. The Olympians are one of the biggest clubs in France, having won Ligue 1 10 times in their history.

Fans will be allowed to attend all pre-season games in person, with details of live streams set to be announced in due course.

Full pre-season list

Friday, July 1: Dereham Town, Aldiss Park, 7pm

Saturday, July 9: SSV Jahn Regensburg, Das Achental Resort, 1pm (BST)

Tuesday, July 12: King’s Lynn Town, The Walks, 7.30pm

Saturday, July 16: Olympique de Marseille, Stade Parsemain, 5pm (BST)

Tuesday, July 19: Cambridge United, Abbey Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday, July 23: Celtic, Celtic Park, 3pm

Sunday, July 24: Hibernian, Easter Road, 2pm