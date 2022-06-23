Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

City confirm European pre-season fixtures

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:06 PM June 23, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM June 23, 2022
Norwich City's Lukas Rupp (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the

Norwich City will face Marseille and Jahn Regensburg as part of their pre-season preparations. - Credit: PA

Norwich City have confirmed pre-season fixtures in Germany and France, where they'll face Jahn Regensburg and Marseille.

They'll first travel to the Austrian/German border for an eight-day training camp, during which the friendly against Regensburg will take place on July 9 at 1pm BST at the Das Achental resort in Bavaria.

They'll then return to the UK to play King's Lynn Town at The Walks, before a trip to the Stade Parsemain in French province Fos-sur-Mer for a game against Marseille. That game will take place on July 16 at 5pm BST.

Following their trip to France the Canaries will play Cambridge united on July 19, rounding off their Championship preparations with a Scottish double-header against Celtic and Hibernian.

Regensburg finished 15th in the 2.Bundesliga last season, having been mid-table stalwarts in the German second division since 2018.

Marseille finished second in French top division Ligue 1 last term, trailing eventual champions PSG by 15 points. The Olympians are one of the biggest clubs in France, having won Ligue 1 10 times in their history.

Fans will be allowed to attend all pre-season games in person, with details of live streams set to be announced in due course.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City 2022/23 Championship fixtures - Cardiff City away to start
  2. 2 WINDOW WATCH: Canaries correspondents on the key transfer news
  3. 3 Lotus renew deal as City shirt sponsor
  1. 4 'Kind start on paper' - City fans react to 2022-23 fixture list
  2. 5 Chris Sutton: It has to be now for Adam Idah at Norwich City
  3. 6 Fozzy reveals coaching ambition
  4. 7 Norwich to face Birmingham City in Carabao Cup first round
  5. 8 City confirm European pre-season fixtures
  6. 9 Ex-City midfielder pens new deal at Middlesbrough
  7. 10 City youngster completes permanent move away

Full pre-season list

Friday, July 1: Dereham Town, Aldiss Park, 7pm

Saturday, July 9: SSV Jahn Regensburg, Das Achental Resort, 1pm (BST)

Tuesday, July 12: King’s Lynn Town, The Walks, 7.30pm

Saturday, July 16: Olympique de Marseille, Stade Parsemain, 5pm (BST)

Tuesday, July 19: Cambridge United, Abbey Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday, July 23: Celtic, Celtic Park, 3pm

Sunday, July 24: Hibernian, Easter Road, 2pm

Don't Miss

England's Cameron Archer during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying match at the Proact St

News

City face competition over loan for Villa striker

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City's Todd Cantwell on loan.

Updated

City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki. Picture: Ian Burt

Expert opinion

City's greatest summer window successes

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 28-08-2021 of Norwich City's Todd Cantwell during the Premier League match at Carro

News

Blackburn want Cantwell on loan - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon