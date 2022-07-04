City planning safe standing in long-term after legislation change

News

Premier League and Championship clubs will be allowed to introduce safe standing areas from next season, but Norwich City's plans to introduce them won't be implemented in the short-term.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City were involved in a government-commissioned pilot study during the second half of 2021-22, with Brentford, Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers set to join them by introducing their own safe standing areas.

Wembley Stadium will also introduce safe standing for domestic matches later in the 2022-23 campaign, with other clubs set to follow suit.

The Canaries aren't expected to join them within the next year, however, despite having made plans to implement safe standing in the long-term.

It's understood that this would cost Norwich a seven-figure sum, a contributing factor to why they won't be undertaking changes as soon as they're allowed.

The areas of Carrow Road likely to see safe standing areas would be Thorpe Corner, the Lower Barclay stand and the away section of the South stand.

City executive director Zoe Ward said: "Norwich City Football Club is dedicated to creating the best possible matchday experience for all of our supporters and we want Carrow Road to have an enjoyable, safe, and exciting atmosphere for every supporter."

David Wiltshire, a member of Barclay End Norwich, said of safe standing last year: "We've had regular contact with the club and they're certainly in favour of it. We have no doubt it will happen.

"It's been a 20-year campaign and a lot has happened and changed in that time. Standing at football has been far more accepted in recent years, but it'll be great to formalise it with designated areas of purpose-built rail seating."

Andrew Lawn, another member, said: "This has been long overdue. I think it will be really good for fans because it will eliminate some of that tension where some people want to sit and some want to stand.

"I think it would be excellent for the atmosphere and will allow groups of like-minded people to get together, which all-seater stadiums don’t do particularly well."