Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Live

The Norwich City transfer rumour mill is in full swing once again.

Along with the news that both the Canaries and Watford are admirers of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, recent reports have linked City midfielder Todd Cantwell with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Whether Stuart Webber would sanction the loan Rovers are rumoured to be interested in is in doubt, given Cantwell is in the final year of his contract at Carrow Road.

There's also the small matter of fixtures to be dealt with, as Norwich await the announcement of their 2022-23 schedule on Thursday.

We'll be on hand to answer all your questions on the various talking points around Norwich City from 1pm today.

How long before we see another shirt or scarf held up at Colney? Which players are returning to training when? What does City's ideal start to the season look like?

Join our Q&A, hosted by Paddy and Sam exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers, on our app at 1pm.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app (which works on desktop and mobile devices) below.

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.