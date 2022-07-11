Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:00 PM July 11, 2022
Jonathan Rowe celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Norwich Citys second goal during the Pre-

Norwich City are well into their pre-season schedule. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

It's been a busy week in the world of Norwich City, with a training camp in Bavaria, another pre-season friendly and the development of their chase of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The Canaries travelled to Grassau eight days ago for a tough preparation schedule and team bonding exercises, as strenuous fitness work was combined with golf and white water rafting.

In the background Stuart Webber was working on adding to the group, as he negotiated a deal for Sau Paulo's Sara, who it's hoped will help solve City's midfield creativity problems.

The 23-year-old's recent long-term ankle injury has diluted some supporters' optimism with apprehension, but there is excitement around the likely arrival of a highly-rated South American talent.

Dean Smith's side also ramp up their pre-season preparations with another local friendly tomorrow, this time against King's Lynn. Norwich have beaten Dereham Town 4-0 and drew 2-2 with German side Jahn Regensburg, and will be hoping to add match fitness in North Norfolk.

Our Canaries correspondents will be on hand to answer your questions on all the important news at 1pm, in our subscriber exclusive Pink Un+ Q&A. 

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app (which works on desktop and mobile devices) below.

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

Who is available for selection at the Walks? When will Sara be pictured holding up a City shirt? How can Norwich afford his signing given their financial situation?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

