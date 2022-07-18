Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:00 PM July 18, 2022
Kenny McLean celebrates with his team-mates after a Norwich City goal during the pre-season friendly

Norwich City were impressive in their 3-0 victory over Olympique Marseille on Saturday. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

We're less than two weeks away from the start of the Championship season, but Norwich City still have three pre-season fixtures to tick off.

The Canaries registered victories over King's Lynn Town and Champions League Olympique Marseille in the past week, and head to Cambridge United in 34c heat tomorrow before a Scottish double-header at the weekend.

City have also been busy off the pitch, confirming the signing of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo on an initial four-year deal. Sara isn't expected to feature during pre-season, but it's hoped he'll be the answer to Dean Smith's midfield issues next campaign.

Our Canaries correspondents will be on hand to answer your questions on all the important news in our subscriber exclusive Pink Un+ Q&A, which kicks off at 1pm. Join the debate below.

How long will fans have to wait to see Sara in yellow and green? What's Smith looking for from his players ahead of the opening day trip to Cardiff? Who's in his starting XI?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

