City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman and Connor Southwell

Subscriber Exclusive

Norwich City have now kicked off their pre-season schedule. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Football is back, with Norwich City having kicked off their pre-season campaign against Dereham Town on Friday night.

Goals from Jordan Hugill, Tom Dickson-Peters and Kieran Dowell sealed a 4-0 victory for the Canaries at Aldiss Park, before they jetted out to the German/Austrian border for a week-long training camp.

Dean Smith's side will face German second tier side Jahn Regensburg on Saturday, before returning to Norfolk to face King's Lynn Town next week.

City sporting director Stuart Webber will be leading the recruitment drive in the meantime, as he looks to sign a creative midfield force and deal with any interest in current Norwich players.

Our Canaries correspondents will be on hand to answer your questions on all the important Canaries news this lunchtime at 1pm, in our subscriber exclusive Pink Un+ Q&A.

Get your free one month trial by downloading the app (which works on desktop and mobile devices) below.

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

Who will feature when City visit the Walks? How imminent is City's next signing? Who's heading out of the Carrow Road exit door this summer? Will Todd Cantwell feature this season?

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.