Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Cantwell starts for City at Dereham

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:21 PM July 1, 2022
Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City's Todd Cantwell on loan.

Todd Cantwell starts for Norwich City at Dereham Town. - Credit: PA

Todd Cantwell returns to the Norwich City starting line-up for their trip to face Dereham Town at Aldiss Park.

He's joined by fellow returning loanees Sam McCallum, Jordan Hugill and Bali Mumba, who all spent time in the Championship last season.

Dean Smith's side is a mix of youth and experience, with regular starters Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Dimitris Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki on holiday after participating in international fixtures following last season's conclusion.

Christos Tzolis and Przemyslaw Placheta, who are both likely to leave Carrow Road on loan this summer, also miss out after linking up with Greece and Poland respectively.

Youngsters Liam Gibbs and Jaden Warner start for the first team, both without having played a minute of senior action for the Canaries previously.

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above, and can follow updates from Aldiss Park in our live blog.

NORWICH CITY (4-4-2): Gunn; Mumba, Warner, Gibson, McCallum; Springett, Gibbs, McLean, Cantwell; Hugill, Omotoye. Subs: McGovern (GK), Zimmermann, Tomkinson, Earley, Riley, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Clarke, Dowell, Dickson-Peters, Rowe.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Placheta poised for Championship loan move
  2. 2 So it begins again - City hoping for winning start in opening friendly at Dereham Town
  3. 3 'Seriously special' - City fans rave over new home kit
  1. 4 Norwich City unveil their new home kit
  2. 5 City gem Aarons advised not to follow the money
  3. 6 NCFC LIVE: Canaries begin pre-season with Dereham Town trip
  4. 7 Anglian Home Improvements to become Barclay Stand sponsors
  5. 8 New Norwich City deal will allow pre-match Carrow Road light shows
  6. 9 City's first home game selected for TV coverage
  7. 10 Teemu Pukki's future: The inside track from Finland

REFEREE: Abi Byrne

Don't Miss

Ex-Norwich City manager Alex Neil faces his old club this coming season with Sunderland

News

Neil hones in on City Championship reunion

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
NCFC

Columnist

Chris Sutton: The City trio who need to perform in pre-season

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon
Canaries striker Teemu Pukki rues a missed chance during last month's Carrow Road loss to Watford

Updated

'Teemu has a desire to play as high as possible' - Pukki's agent on City...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tom Dickson-Peters has been in prolific form at Norwich City under-23s level

News

City announce academy pre-season schedule

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon