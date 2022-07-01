STARTING XIs: Cantwell starts for City at Dereham

Starting XIs

Todd Cantwell returns to the Norwich City starting line-up for their trip to face Dereham Town at Aldiss Park.

He's joined by fellow returning loanees Sam McCallum, Jordan Hugill and Bali Mumba, who all spent time in the Championship last season.

Dean Smith's side is a mix of youth and experience, with regular starters Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Dimitris Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki on holiday after participating in international fixtures following last season's conclusion.

Christos Tzolis and Przemyslaw Placheta, who are both likely to leave Carrow Road on loan this summer, also miss out after linking up with Greece and Poland respectively.

Youngsters Liam Gibbs and Jaden Warner start for the first team, both without having played a minute of senior action for the Canaries previously.

- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above, and can follow updates from Aldiss Park in our live blog.

NORWICH CITY (4-4-2): Gunn; Mumba, Warner, Gibson, McCallum; Springett, Gibbs, McLean, Cantwell; Hugill, Omotoye. Subs: McGovern (GK), Zimmermann, Tomkinson, Earley, Riley, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Clarke, Dowell, Dickson-Peters, Rowe.

REFEREE: Abi Byrne