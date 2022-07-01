Starting XIs
STARTING XIs: Cantwell starts for City at Dereham
- Credit: PA
Todd Cantwell returns to the Norwich City starting line-up for their trip to face Dereham Town at Aldiss Park.
He's joined by fellow returning loanees Sam McCallum, Jordan Hugill and Bali Mumba, who all spent time in the Championship last season.
Dean Smith's side is a mix of youth and experience, with regular starters Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Dimitris Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki on holiday after participating in international fixtures following last season's conclusion.
Christos Tzolis and Przemyslaw Placheta, who are both likely to leave Carrow Road on loan this summer, also miss out after linking up with Greece and Poland respectively.
Youngsters Liam Gibbs and Jaden Warner start for the first team, both without having played a minute of senior action for the Canaries previously.
- You can watch live reaction as the teams were confirmed in the video above, and can follow updates from Aldiss Park in our live blog.
NORWICH CITY (4-4-2): Gunn; Mumba, Warner, Gibson, McCallum; Springett, Gibbs, McLean, Cantwell; Hugill, Omotoye. Subs: McGovern (GK), Zimmermann, Tomkinson, Earley, Riley, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Clarke, Dowell, Dickson-Peters, Rowe.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Placheta poised for Championship loan move
- 2 So it begins again - City hoping for winning start in opening friendly at Dereham Town
- 3 'Seriously special' - City fans rave over new home kit
- 4 Norwich City unveil their new home kit
- 5 City gem Aarons advised not to follow the money
- 6 NCFC LIVE: Canaries begin pre-season with Dereham Town trip
- 7 Anglian Home Improvements to become Barclay Stand sponsors
- 8 New Norwich City deal will allow pre-match Carrow Road light shows
- 9 City's first home game selected for TV coverage
- 10 Teemu Pukki's future: The inside track from Finland
REFEREE: Abi Byrne