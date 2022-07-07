Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries chasing Manchester City forward

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 9:14 PM July 7, 2022
Updated: 9:35 PM July 7, 2022
Norwich City have been linked with a move for Manchester City's Marlos Moreno.

Norwich City are interested in Manchester City's Marlos Moreno, according to reports from the forward's native Colombia.

AS have claimed that the Canaries face competition from Championship rivals Bristol City, as well as newly promoted Sunderland.

Moreno signed for the Citizens from Atletico Nacional, but is yet to make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola's side and has spent the majority of his career on loan away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who prefers to operate from the right side but has also played on the left, was first loaned out to Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna, before remaining in La Liga with Girona.

He made only four appearances for the Blanquivermells, however, returning to South America with Flamengo in 2018. He then had a successful spell in Mexico with Santos Laguna, following this up with a stint in Portugal with Portimonense.

Moreno then moved to the Challenger Pro League with Lommel SK, remaining in Belgium to spend last campaign with KV Kortrijk. He made 34 appearances during 2021-22, scoring twice.

Norwich are keen to add creativity to their ranks this summer, but are well stocked in wide areas, even having sanctioned the departure of Przemyslaw Placheta to Birmingham.

Greek winger Christos Tzolis is also set for the Carrow Road exit door, with Belgian side Club Brugge leading the race for his signature on loan.

News of his potential exit comes as City focus on trimming their squad of fringe players who are unlikely to significantly contribute to their Championship promotion push next season.

Former under-23s captain Akin Famewo has moved to Sheffield Wednesday for a small fee, while Josh Martin and Bali Mumba have been subject to speculation around their futures.

The Canaries are hoping to add Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara to their ranks, having already signed Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden on loan with an obligation to buy if certain performance-related criteria are met.

They're not expected to be highly active in the transfer market this summer, and are likely to utilise loan deals further before their campaign kicks off on July 30, as they would if Sara sealed a switch to Carrow Road.

