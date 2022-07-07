Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WINDOW WATCH: Canaries correspondents on the latest transfer news

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 1:06 PM July 7, 2022
All the latest Norwich City transfer news is covered on Window Watch.

It's been a busy few days for Norwich City in the transfer market, with news of several departures and genuine interest in a creative midfielder.

Fringe players Akin Famewo and Przemyslaw Placheta have had their exits confirmed, while Christos Tzolis, Josh Martin and Bali Mumba have been linked with other clubs in recent days.

City's interest in Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara has also been revealed, as they look to replace the creative spark lost when Emi Buendia joined Aston Villa last summer.

Chief Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell was joined by Adam Harvey and Samuel Seaman for this summer's second edition of Window Watch, our show breaking down and analysing all the key recruitment developments at Carrow Road.

Watch the full episode of Window Watch in the video above.

