HIBS 1 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and teams

Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Hibernian in their final pre-season fixture of the summer, Elias Hoff Melkerson's goal the difference at Easter Road.

The Canaries were dominant in the opening portion of the game, enjoying plenty of possession without creating any real chances.

Jonathan Rowe's deflected strike was the closest City came to a genuine opening, while Liam Gibbs' long-range strike forced Hibs stopper Kevin Dabrowski into his finest stop.

Those both came before the hosts opened the scoring in the 39th minute, Joe Newell's cross floated onto the head of Christian Doidge, whose header across was nudged over the line by Melkerson.

Despite Onel Hernandez' isolated attempts, Norwich couldn't carve out an opening in the second half and the Scottish side looked the most likely to add to the scoreline.

Doidge had the best opportunity of the final 45 minutes, planting a free header wide of the far post having already skewed a one-on-one wide under pressure from Jonathan Tomkinson.

The defeat means City head into the first game of their Championship season on the back of two defeats without scoring a goal in Scotland.

Hibernian (4-2-3-1): Darbrowski; Miller (Hauge, 75), Bushiri (Hamilton, 45), Porteous (McGregor, 45), Campbell; Kennah (MacIntyre, 45), Newell (Tait, 45); Jair (McClelland, 45), Henderson (Delferriere, 45), McGeady (Doidge, 20); Melkersen (Bojang, 45). Unused Subs: Johnson (GK).

Manager: Lee Johnson

Bookings: Miller (73)

Norwich City (3-4-1-2): Gunn (Krul, 60); Shipley, Hills (McCallum, 89), Tomkinson; Hernandez, Sorensen (Kamara, 60), Gibbs, Giannoulis (Riley, 60); Rowe (McLean, 82); Idah (Pukki, 75), Hugill (Sargent, 82). SUBS: McGovern (GK), Aarons.

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings:

REFEREE: Alan Muir

KEY MOMENTS

6 - Rowe bursts into the box after a clever one-two with Giannoulis, but his deflected effort is saved comfortably by Darbrowski.

20 - Gibbs drives forward from the halfway line and curls one towards goal, but Darbrowski does well to tip the ball over the bar.

29 - Henderson's cross is headed away by Tomkinson but only into the path of Melkerson, whose volley is skewed well wide and over.

39 - GOAL HIBERNIAN (Melkerson): Newell's cross is headed down by Doidge, and Melkerson helps the ball across the line to open the scoring.

HALF TIME - HIBERNIAN 1-0 NORWICH CITY

73 - Liam Gibbs does well to beat two defenders and surge down the line, but Miller wipes him out and receives the game's first booking.

77 - Hauge's cross finds Hamilton at the back post unmarked, but his left-footed effort is tame and comfortably saved by Krul.

80 - Doidge has only Krul to beat, but under pressure from Tomkinson gets his finish all wrong and it flies well wide.

84 - Doidge waltzes onto a crossed free-kick and should score his free header, but plants it wide of Krul's left-hand post.

FULL TIME - HIBERNIAN 1-0 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS: Gunn 6, Tomkinson 6, Hills 5, Shipley 6, Giannoulis 6, Sorensen 5, Gibbs 6, Hernandez 7, Rowe 7, Hugill 5, Idah 5. 7. SUBS: Krul 6, Riley 5, Kamara 6, Pukki 6, McLean 6, Sargent 6.