City officially change their club badge

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM June 17, 2022
Norwich City have unveiled a new club crest, to be used from June 2022

Norwich City officially change their club crest today. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City will officially change their club crest for the first time in 50 years today, with new brand identity elements also set to be unveiled.

The badge, which the public saw for the first time in November 2021, will replace the iconic emblem Andrew Anderson won £10 for designing in 1972.

That change is expected to come alongside the official introduction of new branding elements including 'the weave', a font pattern created to increase consistency and identity in official club content.

Examples of this design, which is based on the 16th-century migration of Dutch weavers to Norfolk, are already present in recent announcements including official confirmation of midfielder Isaac Hayden's signing.

Patterns have already been spotted on the outside of Carrow Road, prompting fans to speculate why.

Some Norwich City fans have questioned why the stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road

Norwich City's new 'weave' branding displayed on their Carrow Road stadium. - Credit: Archant

City's commercial team are understood to be keen to publicise their new assets at every available opportunity, with their 2022-23 home kit expected to be released very soon.

The club's official website went offline at midday yesterday to allow for digital brand and design changes, while further changes have been made to the physical appearance of Carrow Road.

The lack of consistency between fonts and badges at their home ground has been a source of irritation, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux stadium cited as an example of excellence in that area.

That inspiration was part of the reason why the Canaries' rebrand was in collaboration with marketing agency SomeOne, who previously worked with the Midlands club.

Rich Rhodes, SomeOne's executive creative director, said on their website: "It wasn’t a case of going in and making a fundamental change, it was about taking all of the best bits and making them even better for a digital age."

City's commercial director Sam Jeffery said: "It’s a project two years in the making, and one that has been treated with the utmost sensitivity and care by those lucky enough to have been involved.

"Having garnered feedback from numerous stakeholders, both internally and externally, it was always going to be 'evolution', not 'revolution', and we’re extremely proud of the outcome."

