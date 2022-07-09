Sao Paulo want more than £6m up front for City target - reports

News

Sao Paulo want £6million up front for Norwich City target Gabriel Sara, as well as further instalments, according to reports.

The Canaries' talks with the Brazilian club have progressed well and a move is looking likely for Sara, who City sporting director Stuart Webber hopes will help solve their creative problems.

The midfielder's work permit has been sorted ahead of his prospective switch to Carrow Road, and personal terms have been agreed with Norwich.

According to Goal.com, however, the method of payment for the 23-year-old remains an "impasse" between the two clubs. They claim that a £12million fee has been agreed, but that City are keen to pay that fee in small instalments across a two-year period, while Sao Paulo want more than 50% of the fee up front this summer.

São Paulo e Norwich discutem forma de pagamento por Gabriel Sara



Mais detalhes do negócio que está prestes a acontecer! | @GoalBR https://t.co/Rl4kn2hd61 — Thiago Fernandes (@thirfernandes) July 8, 2022

Director of football Eduardo Affonso told ESPN recently that the South American side were hoping to sell some high-value players, explaining why they're keen to receive a large portion of the fee now.

"Our wish is that some athletes, especially the athletes we consider most valued, in this case Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Wellington, who we believe are all double-digit players, that is, at least, to start a conversation, 10 million dollars," he said.

“But of course, if a proposal of 8 million comes, then a bonus, you keep a percentage of the athlete, all this can be discussed. But our desire is to sell only one athlete, it is the desire, that does not mean that we will sell only one.

"We may not sell any, we can sell two. Our desire is to sell only one athlete, then we would be able to reach the level budget and still keep the team competitive”.

Although Sao Paulo are attempting to extract the most favourable deal possible for Sara, they're resigned to his departure. Manager Rogerio Ceni admitted that he expected the creator to depart in a recent press conference, saying: "I was informed by Sara (of his departure).

"I'm sorry to be losing the player, but the management had already warned that we could lose someone. Sara is important to us, but life goes on. We have to try until we find some replacement in the market.

"We are very sorry for the loss of Sara, but we will be able to make up for this absence."