City defender Mumba joins Plymouth on season-long loan

News

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba has joined League One side Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan.

The former Sunderland prospect finds himself behind Sam Byram and Max Aarons in the pecking order at Carrow Road, with Sam McCallum and Dimitris Giannoulis favoured on the left side where he's deputised previously.

The sanctioning of Mumba's move means that City will likely have to replace Aarons if he departs NR1 this summer, as speculation has suggested he will.

Mumba spent the second half of 2022-23 at Peterborough United, having struggled for game time with the Canaries in the first four months of the campaign.

He made 13 appearances for the Posh, but couldn't stop them sliding to relegation and was sent back to his parent club before the end of the season.

The former England under-19 international joined Norwich from the Black Cats in 2020, making six senior appearances in the ensuing campaign before a serious ligament injury halted his progress.

Mumba finished last term with City's under-23s, but featured in the seniors' first fixture of pre-season at Dereham Town last week. He's made a total of nine first-team appearances for the Canaries so far.

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told official channels: "I am delighted once again that we have been able to add another very good player to our squad.

"Bali Mumba will add pace, directness and excitement to our right wing back department this season. The physical demands required in that area of the pitch for us is immense, so having real competition now on both sides will improve our chances.

"Bali, I am sure, will enjoy his experience down here playing for Argyle and hopefully he will improve and develop as the season goes on."

Technical director Neil Dewsnip, who was Mumba's manager when he made his England under-18 debut, added: "It's great to see Bali at Home Park. He is a young player who I have had the privilege to work with over a number of years.

"He is a fantastic personality and has loads of energy and I have no doubt will settle into our squad very well and will make an immediate impact."