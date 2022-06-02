Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries enquire about ex-MK Dons full-back

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:12 PM June 2, 2022
Updated: 12:21 PM June 2, 2022
Milton Keynes Dons' Matthew Sorinola celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during th

Union Saint Gilloise full-back Matthew Sorinola is being tracked by Norwich City. - Credit: PA

Norwich City have enquired about the availability of Union Saint-Gilloise left-back Matthew Sorinola, according to reports.

Wales Online have claimed that the Canaries are the latest in a series of clubs including Celtic and Swansea City to show interest in the 21-year-old, who made 16 appearances last season for Saint-Gilloise.

They finished top of the Belgian first division in the regular season, but lost out to Club Brugge in the championship round of the competition.

The Swans are said to be keen to bring Sorinola back to the UK after their head coach and City legend Russell Martin worked with him at MK Dons.

Norwich may be looking to boost their options at left-back with loanee Brandon Williams, who made the most appearances in that position during the 2021-22 season, returning to Manchester United this summer.

Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis is set to stay at Carrow Road as he's realistic about the amount of interest he'll generate, while Sam McCallum will be at Colney for pre-season testing following the conclusion of his spell at Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for Norwich, but won the Hoops' young player of the season award for his contribution to their 11th-placed finish last term.

City head coach Dean Smith is open to reintegrating players who spent the 2021-22 campaign out on loan, and will have a look at the likes of McCallum, Jordan Hugill and Onel Hernandez in pre-season.

The Canaries are yet to make a signing ahead of their return to the Championship, with sporting director Stuart Webber admitting that they "don't have a lot of money" to spend without outgoings.

He told official club channels: "We have the ability to do a couple of things, and then it might depend on what happens with outs. As always, when you go into a summer after being relegated there's uncertainty.

"If we sold one or two that would help us to do other things but we'll be doing some bits of business. What we have to understand as well as it that Championship-wise we have a very strong squad, both in terms of quality and depth."




Samuel Seaman
Paddy Davitt
Connor Southwell
