Smith calls on Hernandez to improve end product

Interview

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has called on mercurial winger Onel Hernandez to improve on his end product for the Canaries.

Hernandez has featured as a substitute in both of City's Championship games this season, playing 81 minutes from the start in their Carabao Cup victory over Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Cuban's direct style ignited fans' excitement at Carrow Road, but question marks over his output in the final third have prevented him from cementing a starting berth.

According to Smith, the key is in improving that chance creation output. "(Hernandez) was probably unfortunate that he didn't start (against Wigan)," he said, "because he was our best trainer last week.

"Everybody knows what he gives to every performance when he goes out there. I knew that he could make an impact when he came on and he certainly did that. He had them chasing shadows at times.

"He needs to improve that final pass a little bit and he knows that, but he made a really good impact (against Wigan).

"He's like a bottle of pop at times. You shake that bottle and take the top off and he's certainly a handful for the opposition, but his final ball is the key. It's nice now to have people pushing people in different positions."

The 29-year-old spent last campaign out on loan in the Championship, first joining Middlesbrough for the opening portion of the season, before making 22 appearances and scoring three times for Birmingham.

He's been followed to the second city by Przemyslaw Placheta this summer, with the Pole opening his account for the Blues last weekend in a 2-1 victory over Luton Town.

"We (Hernandez and Placheta) talked before," the eight times-capped international told City's official programme. "He asked me about how everything is there. I recommended him to go there to get game time and play a lot, to develop his game.

"It's a very good chance for him and he is in good hands there. That's why it's a good step for him."