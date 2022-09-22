Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City fan and Rotherham boss set for Derby job

Samuel Seaman

Published: 9:42 AM September 22, 2022
Norwich-born Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is reportedly set to join Derby County - Credit: PA

Rotherham United fan and Norwich City fan Paul Warne is set to join Derby County, according to reports.

The Rams have been without a permanent head coach since Wayne Rooney’s departure this summer, with interim boss Liam Rosenior relieved of his duties yesterday.

Now the East Midlands club look set to swoop for the Millers chief, despite a drop down a division between the jobs.

Warne was born in Norwich and started his career with Great Yarmouth, before playing for Diss Town and Wroxham. He joined Wigan Athletic in 1997, before two spells with Rotherham and time at Oldham Athletic and Yeovil in the intervening period.

He began managing his former side in 2016, four years after retiring with the Yorkshire side, and has seen three promotions and three relegations in his six years there.

Derby were relegated to League One last season amid points deductions and uncertainty over the future as financial issues blighted their campaign.

Former England and Manchester United striker Rooney surprisingly resigned having remained committed throughout his tenure, and coach Rosenior was placed in charge.

He leaves the former English champions seventh in the third tier and outside the play-off places on goal difference, with a number of experienced players including former Norwich midfielder Korey Smith and ex-Ipswich striker David McGoldrick set to join up with Warne.

Conor Hourihane and James Chester, who both played under current Canaries boss Dean Smith, were also signed by Derby this summer.

Warne has also been linked with managerial vacancies at Cardiff, where former Norwich striker Steve Morison was recently sacked, and Huddersfield.

Rosenior officially remains on the Derby staff at present.

